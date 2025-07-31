Zimbabwe Sets Strategic Course For Capacity Development On Sustainable Soil Management

Zimbabwe has made significant strides towards strengthening its agricultural resilience and soil management capacity through the launch of a new project titled“Capacity Development on Sustainable Soil Management in the Global South.”

Following the successful high-level launch of the project this week, Zimbabwe has taken a decisive step forward with a two-day inception meeting that built momentum by defining the strategic direction and technical roadmap for project implementation.

This initiative, supported by the People's Republic of China under the South-South Cooperation framework is implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Government of Zimbabwe.

“This meeting provided a critical platform to align our shared vision and technical priorities. It allowed us to present the strategic foundations of the project, define synergies among national institutions and key stakeholders, while collectively endorsing a clear roadmap for implementation,” said Patrice Talla, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa and Representative to Zimbabwe.

“This process marks a strategic, co-created and coordinated start to delivering sustainable soil management solutions for Zimbabwe,” added Talla.

The meeting brought together key directorates and departments from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development (MLAFWRD). The Agricultural Research, Innovation and Specialist Services (ARISS) was represented by the Chemistry and Soil Research Institute (CSRI) whilst the Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) was represented by the department of Agricultural, Technical and Extension Services (AGRITEX), Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) and international partners including the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).

Defining technical priorities and implementation framework

The inception meeting was strategically structured to align technical dialogue with policy priorities. The meeting featured expert presentations on the distribution and management of red soils in Zimbabwe, the current state of soil laboratories and information systems, and comparative insights from China's red soil management practices.

These sessions laid the technical foundation for the project, ensuring that all stakeholders had a shared understanding of the scientific context and implementation framework. The meeting transitioned into a participatory planning phase, where stakeholders engaged in group discussions to define workplans for site identification, soil mapping, laboratory analysis, field trials, and farmer trainings through the Global Soil Doctor Programme.

“This collaborative approach ensured that the project's implementation plan was not only technically sound but also nationally owned and contextually relevant. The structure of the meeting strategically contributed to the project's overall objectives, clarifying roles, and setting a clear, actionable roadmap for effective implementation of the project,” said Emmanuel Chikwari, Head of the CSRI.

As the project moves into its implementation phase, the focus now shifts to delivering on three strategic priority areas: upgrading soil laboratories and developing digital soil maps; demonstrating sustainable soil and fertilizer management practices through field trials and extension training; and facilitating international knowledge exchange through workshops and technical cooperation. These actions will operationalize the project's vision and deliver tangible outcomes for Zimbabwe's soil health and agricultural resilience.

Harnessing the power of South-South Cooperation and learning

“This project is a powerful demonstration of how South-South Cooperation can drive innovation and capacity development in sustainable agriculture. As an implementing partner, Marondera University is proud to contribute to the rollout of this initiative by applying research, training, and field-evidence-based learning to improve soil management,” said Esther Masvaya, from MUAST.

“The inception meeting has set a clear, co-owned and co-created direction for implementation, ensuring that Zimbabwe's soil economy benefits from inclusive planning, shared expertise, and a strong culture of learning that will drive lasting impact,” said Sibongile Mangena-Chikore, Chief Agronomist, AGRITEX.

FAO and its implementing partners will continue to refine the project's strategic direction, monitoring progress and learning through regular workshops and field implementation activities.

“Sustainable soil management is a pivotal activity towards enhanced agricultural production and productivity in the context of climate change. This project is a game changer, especially in the management of red soils in Zimbabwe, which have not received much attention in the past,” said Obert Maminimini, FAO Project Coordinator.

Through its strong foundation in South-South Cooperation, the project also creates a platform for Zimbabwe to share its experiences, innovations, and lessons learned with other project countries in the Global South, fostering mutual learning and advancing sustainable soil management across regions.

