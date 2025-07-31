Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CPS ENERGY LAUNCHES REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR UP TO 400 MW OF ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY


2025-07-31 03:16:02
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The RFP bolsters the utility's plan for a diversified generation mix and is the largest wind RFP issued by the utility in over a decade.

SAN ANTONIO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPS Energy has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to acquire up to 400 megawatts (MW) of wind energy through one or more Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). This initiative is part of the utility's Vision 2027 generation plan to address the increasing energy needs for the growing community. The RFP marks the first time in over a decade that CPS Energy has specifically sought proposals for wind projects. CPS Energy's target to contract up to 400 MW of wind capacity would bring the utility's total wind generation to 1,467 MW.

"Increasing wind capacity is good for customers and strengthens our diverse and sustainable energy portfolio," said President and CEO of CPS Energy Rudy D. Garza. "While it can't replace baseload sources like natural gas and nuclear, wind energy is crucial to balance our grid demands. This is the reason why we have a comprehensive approach to our generation mix."

CPS Energy currently has approximately 1,067 MW of wind generation in its portfolio, maintaining its position as the second-largest buyer of wind energy in the state. This latest solicitation follows CPS Energy's recent announcement of an agreement with Avangrid to add an additional 160.8 MW of wind to its existing portfolio.

The utility's RFP supports CPS Energy's Vision 2027 plan, which contemplates the retirement of 2,541 MW of older generation capacity before 2030. As part of this future generation plan, since 2023, CPS Energy has added 1,735 MW of natural gas, 113 MW of wind capacity, 480 MW of solar, and 50 MW of energy storage. It has another 254 MW of solar and 470 MW of energy storage under contract.

These efforts also align with CPS Energy's commitment to the City of San Antonio's Climate Action & Adaptation Plan (CAAP), which includes a Board of Trustees resolution to support the CAAP's goal to become carbon neutral by 2050 with interim goals of reducing greenhouse gas 71% by 2040.

CPS Energy will be accepting proposals for projects 20 MW and greater in capacity. The deadline for interested bidders to submit a proposal is Friday, August 29, 2025, by 5 p.m. Central Time.

Submissions must be made using the Power Advocate Portal link .

Milestone

Date

RFP issuance and other Solicitation documents posted to the Portal

Thursday 07/31/2025

Portal opened for interested party registration and communication

Thursday 07/31/2025

Deadline for Submittal of Questions on the Portal, after which CPS Energy may not Respond

Friday 08/08/2025 by 5:00 p.m. (Central time)

Deadline for Proposal Submittal - Portal closed to further posting by Participants; evaluation begins

Friday 08/29/2025 by 5:00 p.m. (Central time)

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas, and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to more than 950,000 electric and 389,000 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $9.6 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for 80 years. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development, and educational investment. We are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

SOURCE CPS Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN31072025003732001241ID1109870134

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search