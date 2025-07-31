CPS ENERGY LAUNCHES REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR UP TO 400 MW OF ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY

The RFP bolsters the utility's plan for a diversified generation mix and is the largest wind RFP issued by the utility in over a decade.

SAN ANTONIO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPS Energy has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to acquire up to 400 megawatts (MW) of wind energy through one or more Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). This initiative is part of the utility's Vision 2027 generation plan to address the increasing energy needs for the growing community. The RFP marks the first time in over a decade that CPS Energy has specifically sought proposals for wind projects. CPS Energy's target to contract up to 400 MW of wind capacity would bring the utility's total wind generation to 1,467 MW.

"Increasing wind capacity is good for customers and strengthens our diverse and sustainable energy portfolio," said President and CEO of CPS Energy Rudy D. Garza. "While it can't replace baseload sources like natural gas and nuclear, wind energy is crucial to balance our grid demands. This is the reason why we have a comprehensive approach to our generation mix."

CPS Energy currently has approximately 1,067 MW of wind generation in its portfolio, maintaining its position as the second-largest buyer of wind energy in the state. This latest solicitation follows CPS Energy's recent announcement of an agreement with Avangrid to add an additional 160.8 MW of wind to its existing portfolio.

The utility's RFP supports CPS Energy's Vision 2027 plan, which contemplates the retirement of 2,541 MW of older generation capacity before 2030. As part of this future generation plan, since 2023, CPS Energy has added 1,735 MW of natural gas, 113 MW of wind capacity, 480 MW of solar, and 50 MW of energy storage. It has another 254 MW of solar and 470 MW of energy storage under contract.

These efforts also align with CPS Energy's commitment to the City of San Antonio's Climate Action & Adaptation Plan (CAAP), which includes a Board of Trustees resolution to support the CAAP's goal to become carbon neutral by 2050 with interim goals of reducing greenhouse gas 71% by 2040.

CPS Energy will be accepting proposals for projects 20 MW and greater in capacity. The deadline for interested bidders to submit a proposal is Friday, August 29, 2025, by 5 p.m. Central Time.

Submissions must be made using the Power Advocate Portal link .