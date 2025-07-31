Azerbaijan And US Brainstorm Prospects For Transportation Via Middle Corridor
"We held a meeting with US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon. At the meeting, we discussed transport, the development of the Middle Corridor, and the prospects for transportation in this direction.
At the same time, we exchanged views on telecommunications, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, increasing human resources, and future cooperation with US companies," the minister noted.
To note, the Middle Corridor serves as a pivotal nexus,
integrating the containerized rail freight systems of the People's
Republic of China with the logistical frameworks of European Union
member states, traversing the geopolitical landscapes of Central
Asia, the Caucasus region, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.
The comprehensive intermodal transport framework integrates the ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with the rail networks of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.
The Middle Corridor contributes to the increase in cargo flow from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries, and in the opposite direction.
The block train running along this corridor delivers goods from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment