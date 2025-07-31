Azerbaijan And US Brainstorm Prospects For Transportation Via Middle Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Prospects for transportation via the Middle Corridor were discussed between Azerbaijan and the US, the Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon. At the meeting, we discussed transport, the development of the Middle Corridor, and the prospects for transportation in this direction.

At the same time, we exchanged views on telecommunications, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, increasing human resources, and future cooperation with US companies," the minister noted.

To note, the Middle Corridor serves as a pivotal nexus, integrating the containerized rail freight systems of the People's Republic of China with the logistical frameworks of European Union member states, traversing the geopolitical landscapes of Central Asia, the Caucasus region, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.



The comprehensive intermodal transport framework integrates the ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with the rail networks of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor contributes to the increase in cargo flow from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries, and in the opposite direction.

The block train running along this corridor delivers goods from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.