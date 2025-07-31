Happy Is The New Pretty Latest Children's Book Reclaiming The Value Of Women Beyond Appearance

It is easy, growing up in Western society as a woman, to believe you need to be“pretty.” Pretty to be worthy of love, pretty to succeed, pretty to belong. This belief is what feminist writer Naomi Wolf debunked. It is called the beauty myth, and even though it has been widely challenged, it still stubbornly shapes the way women are perceived and perceive themselves, from the home to the workplace to their most intimate relationships.

In response to this pervasive and limiting narrative, local artist and published children's book illustrator Caroline Moran has released a bold new picture book, Happy is the New Pretty . Hailing from Madison, Mississippi, Moran brings a fresh voice to the conversation around feminine worth with this universal story that encourages women to subtly reclaim their value beyond physical appearance.

"This story needed to exist," says Moran. "It's about rewriting the societal script that tells women their worth is tied to how attractive they are. It's a message I feel deeply connected to, and I wanted to pass it on."

Moran combines her artistic background with a passion for gender equity and storytelling. In Happy is the New Pretty, she invites readers of all ages, especially young women, to question the long-standing notion that beauty is the ultimate standard of success or self-worth.

When asked what inspired her to write the book, Moran shared:

“My mom had eight girls and raised us all to be strong; to think for ourselves and not follow the crowd if we didn't feel like it. I want this story to be a tip of the hat to the feminists, as well as all women and female-presenting people everywhere, to know that their value never rests on how attractive they are.”

Though fictional, Happy is the New Pretty conveys a universal truth: women have the power to reshape how they see themselves, and in doing so, reshape the world.

The book is now available for purchase on Amazon .

About the Author:

Caroline Moran is a local artist and published children's book illustrator from Madison, Mississippi. A graduate of Spring Hill College, she is passionate about storytelling, visual art, and advancing narratives that affirm the value of women and girls. Happy is the New Pretty is her latest work and a reflection of her commitment to meaningful and inclusive storytelling.