FIFA Launches First Phase Of Ticket Sales For 2026 World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Zurich: The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced the launch of the first phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2026, starting on September 10, through an exclusive pre-sale draw for Visa cardholders, the official payment technology partner.

Fans can register to enter the draw via the official website FIFA/tickets until September 19, and must create a FIFA ID before submitting their application.

Winners will be selected randomly and notified via email starting from September 30, with a designated period in October to complete ticket purchases based on availability.

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup is expected to be the largest in the tournament's history, featuring 48 national teams competing in 104 matches hosted across three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico, making early planning essential for fans eager to attend this historic event.

Due to anticipated high demand, tickets will be released in stages with varying purchasing mechanisms for each phase. Additional tickets and other opportunities will be offered later, alongside hospitality packages available at FIFA/hospitality.

FIFA stressed the importance of purchasing tickets exclusively through its official website, warning against dealings with unauthorized sources that may offer invalid tickets.

It also reminded fans that holding a match ticket does not guarantee entry into the host country, and advised checking visa requirements on official government websites of the host nations.