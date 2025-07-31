Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-31 02:24:20
(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Scipio Capital Advisors Capital Raise puts Alternative Asset Yield Within Reach of Accredited Investors "Delivering Consistent Monthly Income Through Real-World, Collateral-Backed Strategies"

MIAMI, FL, July 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - "Our mission has always been clear: unlock high-yield investment opportunities while empowering underserved markets," said Will Panter, Managing Partner at Scipio Capital Advisors. "We're proud to consistently deliver stable, reliable income streams-both to individual investors and to institutional partners who trust our strategy."



Scipio Capital Advisors , a Miami-based private investment firm specializing in high-yield, collateral-backed strategies, announced continued accelerated growth in 2025 amid surging demand for monthly dividend income and market-agnostic investment vehicles.

In the first half of the year, the firm experienced a substantial increase in capital commitments from accredited investors-primarily family offices-who are seeking dependable alternatives to traditional equity exposure in light of persistent market volatility. Scipio's flagship offering delivers generous monthly dividends, targeting 18-20% annually, backed by tangible, income-producing assets. Investors today aren't just chasing upside-they're prioritizing predictable income and capital preservation.

What truly sets Scipio apart:

  • Consistent monthly cash flow through structured, collateral-backed lending
  • Physical asset-based credit models that mitigate market correlation
  • Revenue-driven lending for underserved businesses with scalable impact
  • White-glove client experience tailored to discerning investors

"In an unpredictable financial landscape, our objective remains steadfast: deliver high-yield, low-volatility income with built-in downside protection," said Panter. "We've done this, month after month-and earned the confidence of those who rely on our disciplined, real-world approach."

Scipio Capital Advisors, a Florida-based alternative asset manager, today announced the launch of two synergistic investment vehicles-the SCA Principal Alpha Fund and the SCA Equity Alpha Fund-with a combined capital target of $100 million. Structured under Rule 506(c)

Click below and connect with us - if you have made it this far down the article, you are likely the people we want to speak with

William Panter
Co-Founder: Scipio Capital Advisors
954-405-6344
239-887-7795
Contact

SOURCE: Scipio Capital Advisors


