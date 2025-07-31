India's Electronics Industry Gets Temporary Relief From US Tariffs Amid Ongoing Review

MENAFN - KNN India)India's electronics industry has received a short-term reprieve as the United States has decided to pause imposing new tariffs on select electronic goods under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.

According to government sources, the US has granted India a two-week window to provide additional inputs before making a final decision.

The move comes as part of a broader review initiated by the US Department of Commerce into potential national security threats posed by imports of electronics, including printed circuit boards (PCBs).

India, among several countries, has been under scrutiny due to the growing volume of electronics exports to the US.

While no tariffs have been implemented yet, Indian officials are working swiftly to respond to Washington's concerns. New Delhi is expected to submit detailed responses, including supply chain clarifications, domestic manufacturing capabilities, and compliance with international standards.

The electronics industry in India, which has seen rapid growth in recent years, is watching the developments closely. Any tariff imposition could impact exports, especially fr0m sectors like mobile phones, semiconductors, and PCBs.

Industry leaders have urged the government to engage in diplomatic discussions to avoid long-term disruptions.

The Indian government is also highlighting its commitment to secure supply chains and reduce dependence on a single country for raw materials - a point of concern for the US.

India has been actively encouraging electronics manufacturing through schemes like PLI (Production Linked Incentives) and is aiming to position itself as a global alternative to China.

This temporary breather provides India a chance to present its case and potentially avoid trade penalties that could affect its ambitions to become a global electronics hub.

(KNN Bureau)