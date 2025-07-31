Centric PLM Named A Representative Vendor In Gartner's 2025 Market Guide For PLM In Food & Beverage Industries

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Gartner is a leading global technological research and consulting firm providing actionable insights to thousands of enterprises worldwide.

A one-size-fits-all PLM system is not the most effective for each vertical. Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) such as food & beverage have unique needs not always covered by traditional PLM systems. Meeting the specific requirements of the food & beverage space requires agility, short commercialization times and ways to track certifications, sustainability goals and regulatory compliance.

Gartner found that food & beverage manufacturers have been using multiple software applications to address the different elements of PLM. It lists the mandatory features for food & beverage PLM as:



specification and formula management

revision and access control

Lifecycle workflows and change management

Ingredient data management

Ingredient search and selection

Label data management Supplier collaboration

Centric PLM not only supports these core features, but also delivers advanced capabilities including:



Packaging and nutrition labeling

Automated workflows

Vendor portal for real-time collaboration

AI-powered formula matching and least-cost formulation (LCF)

Multi-language, multi-country compliance and label capabilities

Digital thread across the product lifecycle Seamless integrations ERP, LIMS, MES and other enterprise systems empowering companies to speed time to market, streamline product and packaging development while achieving fast ROI.

In uncertain conditions like changing regulations and newly levied tariffs, companies can track compliance and certifications across regions, perform 'what-if' scenarios with respect to costing, nutrition labels and ingredient listings for multiple countries in many languages.

With Centric PLM for food & beverage, brands and manufacturers have a unified digital platform to house all product data, reducing errors and accelerating development by centralizing collaboration and providing real-time visibility across teams.

'We're honored to be named in Gartner's Market Guide,' says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. 'Centric PLM for food & beverage is purpose-built to enable brands and manufacturers to tackle product complexity, regulatory challenges, and accelerate product innovation with AI and digital transformation.'

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

