Bavarian Nordic Announces Closing Of Sale Of Priority Review Voucher And Upgrades Its 2025 Financial Guidance
|DKK million
|FY 2025 guidance
|Revenue
|5,700 – 6,700
|Public Preparedness
|3,000 – 4,000
|Travel Health
|2,500
|Other income
|200
|EBITDA margin, regular business
|26% – 30%
|Other net operating income
|810
|EBITDA margin, total
|40% - 42%
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines.
For more information, visit
Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.
Contact investors:
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, ... , Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, ... , Tel: +1 781 686 9600
Contact media:
Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Communications, ... , Tel: +45 53 88 06 03
