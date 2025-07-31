403
Russia launches barrage of drones, missiles at Kiev
(MENAFN) A fresh series of air attacks struck Ukraine’s capital overnight as Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles, resulting in widespread destruction and casualties, according to officials. Video footage circulating online showed large explosions and fires lighting up the skies of Kiev.
As stated by reports, the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged responsibility for the operation, describing it as a “large-scale precision strike” utilizing long-range weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles.
According to the ministry, the strikes were aimed at “Ukraine’s defense industry facilities, a military airfield infrastructure, and a depot storing ammunition, missiles, and components for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles.”
On Thursday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Nikolayev, and the capital Kiev were all targeted, with the heaviest impact felt in the latter. He noted the offensive involved over 300 drones and eight missiles.
Authorities in the capital confirmed significant damage to several apartment blocks, unidentified storage sites, and parts of the rail network. According to Zelensky, the assault on Kiev resulted in the deaths of at least six people. The head of Kiev's military administration, Timur Tkachenko, said that 82 individuals were injured, with 44 requiring hospitalization.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that five missiles and 21 drones successfully struck various locations across the country.
