SPANDY Launches As MENA's First Agency For World-Class Film Directors & Photographers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) SPANDY, the hub for premier creative talent, is the first agency in the MENA region dedicated to representing a curated roster of world-class film directors and photographers. Headquartered in Riyadh with operations across Dubai and Riyadh SPANDY fills a critical market gap: providing the region with direct access to international creative talent while fostering standout visual storytelling rooted in regional culture.



Anthony Mandler – multi-award winning director, including BET, VMA, and Clio Award

Lorenzo Agius – celebrated worldwide for his editorial photography work and celebrity portraiture Colin Tilley – Grammy nominated director, winner of a Cannes Lions Grand Prix, and multiple MTV VMAs

With exclusive regional representation rights for top-tier talent, SPANDY connects brands and creative agencies in MENA with directors and photographers behind campaigns for brands like Neom, Vision 2030, Roshn and Adidas. The current lineup includes globally recognized image-makers, Cannes Lions winners, fashion film pioneers, and music video auteurs, such as:

SPANDY's creators span all major verticals – commercials, fashion, music, sport, beauty, travel, automotive – and are selected for cultural fluency, regional relevance, and the ability to craft content that resonates both globally and locally.

said:“SPANDY was born from a simple belief: the MENA region deserves access to the same world-class visual storytellers as any other global market. Our mission is to champion that talent with fierce creative ambition and to create a home where bold, standout work isn't the exception, it's the expectation.”

This comes as a response to a surge in demand for higher-quality content in the region. MENA's creative economy is undergoing a transformation. With digital ad spend across the region projected to grow from $8.1 billion in 2023 to $17.3 billion by 2029, and short-form branded content surging across platforms like YouTube and TikTok, brands are racing to meet audience demand with higher-quality storytelling.

National visions are backing the shift. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and others are investing billions into creative industries, with Saudi's Vision 2030 alone injecting over $64 billion into entertainment, arts, and media.

Already, SPANDY talent has been tapped for marquee campaigns across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Egypt, including brand films for luxury retail, automotive, and high-end hospitality, each crafted to global standards while deeply tuned to local tastes.

All talent on the SPANDY roster are exclusively available through the agency, giving clients direct access to exceptional talent that can't be booked anywhere else in the region.

. For brands ready to elevate their storytelling, this is the moment to connect.