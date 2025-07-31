3 Shocking Twists Triple H Might Unleash On WWE Summerslam 2025 Night Two Showdown

SummerSlam Night 2 could be more chaotic than expected. Here's what Triple H might be planning.

Bayley doesn't have a match on the SummerSlam card, and she's not thrilled about it. After being edged out of the title picture by Lyra Valkyria, the former Damage CTRL leader could respond the only way she knows, by stealing the spotlight.

Picture this: during the No DQ clash between Becky Lynch and Valkyria, Bayley storms the ring and lays waste to both. No allegiance. Just destruction. And just like that, she's back in the mix with the crowd in shock.

The American Nightmare might not be the hero anymore. If Rhodes wins the Undisputed WWE Title by devious means, that would instantly turn him heel, and flip the script fans expected.

Cena, on the other hand, could return to his roots as the valiant babyface, broken but beloved again. It's a classic double turn setup, and SummerSlam feels like the right moment for that shuffle.

The Rock hasn't appeared since Elimination Chamber, but his presence still looms large. That silence might end at SummerSlam. If he shows up mid-match or after the bell during Cena vs. Rhodes, the crowd will erupt.

Whether he backs Cody or confronts him, it sets the stage for a bigger feud, and keeps the Final Boss aura alive. Triple H pulling this card now would be bold, and very on-brand.