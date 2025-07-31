3 Shocking Twists Triple H Might Unleash On WWE Summerslam 2025 Night Two Showdown
SummerSlam Night 2 could be more chaotic than expected. Here's what Triple H might be planning.
Bayley doesn't have a match on the SummerSlam card, and she's not thrilled about it. After being edged out of the title picture by Lyra Valkyria, the former Damage CTRL leader could respond the only way she knows, by stealing the spotlight.
Picture this: during the No DQ clash between Becky Lynch and Valkyria, Bayley storms the ring and lays waste to both. No allegiance. Just destruction. And just like that, she's back in the mix with the crowd in shock.
The American Nightmare might not be the hero anymore. If Rhodes wins the Undisputed WWE Title by devious means, that would instantly turn him heel, and flip the script fans expected.
Cena, on the other hand, could return to his roots as the valiant babyface, broken but beloved again. It's a classic double turn setup, and SummerSlam feels like the right moment for that shuffle.
The Rock hasn't appeared since Elimination Chamber, but his presence still looms large. That silence might end at SummerSlam. If he shows up mid-match or after the bell during Cena vs. Rhodes, the crowd will erupt.
Whether he backs Cody or confronts him, it sets the stage for a bigger feud, and keeps the Final Boss aura alive. Triple H pulling this card now would be bold, and very on-brand.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment