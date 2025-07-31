Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
3 Shocking Twists Triple H Might Unleash On WWE Summerslam 2025 Night Two Showdown

3 Shocking Twists Triple H Might Unleash On WWE Summerslam 2025 Night Two Showdown


2025-07-31 05:01:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

SummerSlam Night 2 could be more chaotic than expected. Here's what Triple H might be planning.

Bayley doesn't have a match on the SummerSlam card, and she's not thrilled about it. After being edged out of the title picture by Lyra Valkyria, the former Damage CTRL leader could respond the only way she knows, by stealing the spotlight.

Picture this: during the No DQ clash between Becky Lynch and Valkyria, Bayley storms the ring and lays waste to both. No allegiance. Just destruction. And just like that, she's back in the mix with the crowd in shock.

The American Nightmare might not be the hero anymore. If Rhodes wins the Undisputed WWE Title by devious means, that would instantly turn him heel, and flip the script fans expected.

Cena, on the other hand, could return to his roots as the valiant babyface, broken but beloved again. It's a classic double turn setup, and SummerSlam feels like the right moment for that shuffle.

The Rock hasn't appeared since Elimination Chamber, but his presence still looms large. That silence might end at SummerSlam. If he shows up mid-match or after the bell during Cena vs. Rhodes, the crowd will erupt.

Whether he backs Cody or confronts him, it sets the stage for a bigger feud, and keeps the Final Boss aura alive. Triple H pulling this card now would be bold, and very on-brand.

MENAFN31072025007385015968ID1109866888

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search