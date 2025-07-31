B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The connection between B2COPY and the Nullpoint IB module provides broker partners with an additional way to distribute commissions. Introducing brokers can receive not only standard payouts from the broker but also a share of the fees generated by Masters within the copy trading system, including performance, volume-based, or other types of fees. This model expands the range of available commission structures and may support increased IB engagement.

The activation of the investment module takes only a couple of minutes, while the interface is completely customized to the broker's brand, including the language and visual style. This provides a unified, native user experience when working with the platform.

As a result of the integration, Nullpoint brokers get instant access to a fully functional investment platform - with no need for additional development, plugins, or technical setup. With just a few clicks, they can start offering copy trading services to clients, expand their product offering, and create a new revenue stream through B2COPY.

"The integration of B2COPY with Nullpoint CRM is a real breakthrough for brokers and their clients. Now the whole process of copy trading has become very simple: subscription, management and monitoring are all in one window, without unnecessary transitions and difficulties," says Sergey Ryzhavin, Director of B2COPY. "We are very pleased with the results of our cooperation. The new integration fully immerses B2COPY into the Nullpoint interface, allowing brokers and their clients to have all the possibilities and no need to switch between systems or enter additional data," adds Alejandro Rodríguez, CBDO at Nullpoint.

With this integration, B2BROKER and Nullpoint clients can unlock new features and synergies, enabling brokers to build services around real user needs by combining the strengths and solutions of both platforms to deliver the products their clients truly want.

B2COPY is a money management platform developed by B2BROKER for brokers and financial institutions. It enables investors to replicate trades while managing risk. B2COPY offers customizable trading conditions, commissions, and profit-sharing models. Operating as a SaaS platform, B2COPY is connected to MT4, MT5, and cTrader-three of the most widely used trading platforms-ensuring accessibility for most traders and brokerage firms.

Nullpoint Technologies, founded in 2017 with offices in Cyprus and Barcelona, delivers advanced SaaS solutions for Forex brokerages, including Forex CRM, IB Management, as well as MT4/MT5 Hosting and Administration. With a strong track record, years of industry experience, and a team of seasoned professionals, the company helps brokerages optimize operations and drive sustainable growth. Their in-house trained support team ensures consistent service and builds long-term, successful relationships with brokerages, delivering innovative solutions that exceed expectations.

