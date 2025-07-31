Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Activewear Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand Analysis And Forecast 2025-2033


2025-07-31 04:45:12
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India Activewear Market 2025-2033

According to IMARC Group's report titled“ India Activewear Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, Material Type, Pricing, Age Group, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region, 2025-2033 “, The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including market share, growth, trends, and regional insights.

How Big is the India Activewear Industry ?

The India activewear market size was valued at USD 10.20 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.60 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.10% during 2025-2033.

India Activewear Market Trends:

The Indian activewear market is highly dynamic, with dynamism waxing and waning with the times as style-conscious living and fitness consciousness take precedence. On the trend theory, athleisure remains really big; the idea being that consumers look for clothing that can be worn to work out and to just hang out, much less about being chic, choice-worthy, and downright comfortable. Furthermore, with social media and fitness influencer culture almost resting demand, brands, conversely, are using digital courts of law on boast promotions of performance apparel. By way of another factor, sustainability is another emerging criterion in their selection process of activewear, with some eco-conscious buyers opting for activewear made from recycled materials or organic fabrics.

Besides, wearable smart textile developments are ever-popular, taking recent leaps with intelligent textiles of moisture-wicking fabrics and temperature-regulating fibers, to enhance their utility. Basically, the upward demand sustained by the increasing popularity of working out at home and hybrid fitness routines post-pandemic has again renewed sales of yoga pants, sports bras, and training gear. Also, global and D2C brand entries have ramped up competition, thereby nudging towards local design and affordability. Furthermore, the rise of gender-neutral and inclusive activewear reflects shifting consumer preferences toward diversity and body positivity, reshaping product offerings.

India Activewear Market Scope and Growth Analysis:

From demographic advantages and increasing health awareness, activewear in India offers huge opportunities. Promotion of premiumization is going to happen with middle-class status allowing disposable income and buying from consumers and activewear makers who are willing to spend extra on better-quality products. Fitness studios, marathons, and sports leagues, on the other hand, provide a basically steady demand for performance apparel. An e-commerce boom, together with an omnichannel retail approach, slowly facilitates better access for major brands from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Essentially, further untapped possibilities in some specialty segments like maternity activewear and plus sizes offer good scope for innovation. The government is also promoting the sports and wellness arena to make India an interesting environment for fitness. Corporate wellness has also helped boost activewear further, now being used for work-from-home apparel, further adding to its pampered tag. In conclusion, a combination of health and wellness trends coupled with high-tech retailers will render activewear explosive in the coming decade in India.

India Activewear Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:

  • Top Activewear
  • Bottom Activewear
  • Innerwear
  • Swimwear
  • Outerwear

Material Type Insights:

  • Nylon
  • Polyester
  • Cotton
  • Neoprene
  • Polypropylene
  • Spandex

Pricing Insights:

  • Economy
  • Premium

Age Group Insights:

  • 1–15 Years
  • 16–30 Years
  • 31–44 Years
  • 45–64 Years
  • More than 65 Years

Distribution Channel Insights:

  • Online Stores
  • Offline Stores

End User Insights:

  • Men
  • Women
  • Kids

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • South India
  • East India
  • West India

Competitor Landscape:

The report offers an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape. It includes a thorough competitive analysis encompassing market structure, key player positioning, leading strategies for success, a competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant.

Other key areas covered in the report:

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Market Dynamics
  • Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
  • Top Winning Strategies
  • Recent Industry News
  • Key Technological Trends & Development

