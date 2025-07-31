Child Body Recovered After Drowning In Panjsher River
KABUL (Pajhwok): The body of a child who drowned in the river in central Panjsher was recovered on Thursday morning, a police official said.
Police spokesman Haqmal Saad told Pajhwok Afghan News that the child had drowned on Wednesday in the village of Malsapa, located in Bazarak district.
Just a few days earlier, a 6-year-old child had also fallen into the river and was found the following day in the Abshar district.
Provincial officials have repeatedly urged residents to take greater care of their children and to avoid swimming in the river's deep and dangerous waters.
hz/sa
