Ultromics Lands $55M Series C To Tackle Undiagnosed Heart Failure At Scale

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built on years of clinical study and hundreds of thousands of echo scans, Ultromics offers the first FDA-cleared, Medicare-reimbursed AI technology to help clinicians detect HFpEF and cardiac amyloidosis, two of the most elusive forms of heart failure. The company is now expanding across the U.S. to bring that capability to the hospitals and echo labs that see the highest volume of at-risk patients, aiming to make AI-enhanced diagnostics a default step in the cardiac workup. Ultromics is also expanding its pipeline to include additional cardiac conditions, new distribution channels and deeper partnerships with health systems and clinical leaders.

It's a critical moment for cardiovascular care. Heart failure is rising , costs are mounting and millions of patients are still going undiagnosed , especially those with harder-to-detect forms like HFpEF and cardiac amyloidosis . In the U.S. alone, heart failure drives over $30 billion in annual healthcare costs, a number projected to exceed $70 billion by 2030. Clinicians often rely on subjective interpretation of echocardiograms , leading to missed or delayed diagnoses even when patients are actively seeking care. In fact, up to 64% of HFpEF cases go undiagnosed , and cardiac amyloidosis is frequently mistaken for more common forms of heart disease, leaving patients untreated until symptoms worsen or irreversible damage occurs.

Ultromics addresses this diagnostic blind spot by using AI to extract hidden disease signals from standard echocardiograms, enabling earlier, more accurate detection of complex heart conditions-without requiring new hardware or disrupting clinical workflows. Its FDA-cleared EchoGo® platform supports diagnosis of HFpEF and cardiac amyloidosis. Trained and validated on one of the largest real-world echo datasets globally, EchoGo® generates real-time probability scores to help cardiologists identify high-risk patients earlier than traditional methods. EchoGo® is fully reimbursed under Medicare, making it scalable across hospitals, clinics, and health systems nationwide.

"The reality is, hospitals already have the data, they just haven't had the tools to extract the more subtle diagnostic signals from it. By analyzing routine echocardiograms with AI, we're helping clinicians identify high-risk patients earlier, enabling intervention before disease progresses," said Ross Upton, PhD, CEO and Founder, Ultromics. "We've spent years building our platform to fit into clinical workflows, with no extra hardware and no new friction, and this funding helps us scale that across the U.S. at a moment when health systems are actively looking to combat the growing heart failure crisis."

Ultromics has already analyzed more than 430,000 echocardiograms to date. In clinical studies, EchoGo® improved the detection of HFpEF by 73.6% when compared with standard clinical risk scores. The company's latest diagnostic model for cardiac amyloidosis, validated in a global study of 18 institutions and published in the European Heart Journal , outperformed current clinical risk scores while distinguishing disease from similar conditions.

"Ultromics has established itself as an early-mover in the large and underserved cardiovascular disease market, having developed one of the first commercially available AI-powered diagnostic echocardiogram technologies," said Alastair Stewart, Head of Investments, Venture Capital, at L&G. "This successful Series C round is a testament to the massive opportunity for cutting-edge technology to transform how clinicians can detect and treat serious cardiovascular diseases that impact millions of people every year."

With growing adoption and partnerships across flagship institutions, including UChicago Medicine, University Hospitals Cleveland , Northwestern , and Mayo Clinic , Ultromics is building regional clusters of clinical and commercial traction, particularly in high-prevalence regions like the Midwest. Its platform is helping hospitals reduce unnecessary tests, streamline workflows and initiate treatment earlier so it's more effective and less expensive.

"Heart failure and cardiac amyloidosis impact millions of lives and strain healthcare systems, despite new approaches that have the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes. There is a critical need for scalable solutions that enable earlier, more accurate diagnosis and elevate the standard of care," said Umur Hursever, Partner at Lightrock. "Ultromics' AI-driven technology is already making a real-world impact, improving diagnostic accuracy, supporting clinical decisions, and expanding access to specialist care. The Lightrock team is delighted to support Ultromics' mission and growing impact."

Ultromics has rapidly expanded its platform capabilities and U.S. market presence during the past year. In late 2024, the company received FDA Breakthrough Device clearance for EchoGo® Amyloidosis, followed in 2025 by the launch of EchoGo® Score, a new feature that adds AI-driven probability scoring to EchoGo® Heart Failure, helping clinicians detect HFpEF with greater nuance. These clinical advances are now supported by Medicare reimbursement for both outpatient and inpatient use, strengthening Ultromics' foundation for scaled adoption across U.S. hospitals.

"There's a long-standing blind spot in cardiology where millions of patients with treatable heart failure are missed because their symptoms are subtle and echo images are hard to interpret," said Victor Westerlind, Managing Director at Allegis Capital. "What's exciting about Ultromics is how they're closing that gap. Their platform brings AI and cardiology together in a way that makes it easier for physicians to identify high-risk patients earlier. When paired with the latest treatment advances, it's a diagnostic win that will help save lives."

