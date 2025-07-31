Qatar Secures Bronze Medal At Physics Olympiad In Paris
Paris: The State of Qatar has clinched the bronze medal at the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO 2025) held in Paris, France, with the participation of 90-plus countries from across the globe.
This achievement adds a new milestone to the nation's rich record in international scientific arenas and reflects the advanced level attained by Qatari students in science and technology.
Anujraghava Thirukonda Sivakumar, from Doha Modern Indian School (DPS), secured the bronze medal as part of the Qatari team participating in the Olympiad, which also included Saeed Ali Al Marri and Mohammed Abdullah Ameeruddin from Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys, Anas Rami Alsalkawi from Ali Bin Jassim Secondary School for Boys, and Mohammed Rehan Iqbal from Belgravia High School.
This participation is a product of a systematic preparation which commenced with screening tests at public, private, and international schools to figure out the best students who determine those who would make the cut, followed by an extensive training program that featured practical and theatrical lectures overseen by in-the-know local and international trainers.
Having been launched in 1967, the Olympiad broadly intends to advance student critical thinking capabilities and lay out solutions for complex scientific problems, in addition to encouraging them to delve into science.
The participating secondary school students will compete in two five-hour extensive practical and theatrical tests. Such kinds of global contests literally help promote cultural exchange among students hailing from various nations and build bridges of communication among the next generations' mentors.
