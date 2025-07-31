(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY, OR CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF, THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION OR REQUIRE EURONEXT AND/OR ATHEX TO TAKE ANY FURTHER ACTION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. ANNOUNCEMENT OF A VOLUNTARY SHARE EXCHANGE OFFER MADE BY EURONEXT N.V. TO ACQUIRE THE ORDINARY REGISTERED SHARES OF HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A. IN CONSIDERATION FOR SHARES OF EURONEXT N.V. 31 July 2025 Executive Summary Euronext N.V. (“ Euronext ” or the“ Offeror ”, and together with any and all of its directly, or indirectly, wholly, or partially, owned subsidiaries, the“ Euronext Group ”) announces today the submission of a voluntary share exchange offer (the“ Tender Offer ”) to acquire all common registered shares, each having a nominal value of €0.42 (each, an“ ATHEX Share ”) of HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A. (“ ATHEX ” or the“ Company ” and together with its subsidiaries, the“ ATHEX Group ”), for newly issued ordinary shares in the capital of the Offeror, with a nominal value of €1.60 each (each, a“ Consideration Share ”) on a ratio of 0.050 Consideration Share for 1 ATHEX Share, in accordance with Greek Law 3461/2006 (the“ Law ”). Based on Euronext's 1-week VWAP of €147.24 as of 29 July 2025, the Offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital1 of ATHEX at approximately €425.9 million on a fully diluted basis. The purpose of the Tender Offer is for the Offeror to acquire direct control over ATHEX and integrate the ATHEX Group into the Euronext Group. Pursuant to the Tender Offer, the Offeror seeks to become the direct parent company of ATHEX and the ultimate parent company of ATHEX Group with a shareholding structure where all ATHEX shareholders will become shareholders of the Offeror. The principal objective of the Tender Offer is to acquire and integrate ATHEX into Euronext, a comprehensive pan-European business model characterized by a single liquidity pool, a single order book, a single trading technology platform, a common approach to listing and a unified post-trading framework in order to reduce fragmentation in European financial markets, reinforcing the Savings and Investment Union endeavors, and finance the real European economy effectively. The integration of ATHEX Group within the Euronext group is expected to (i) strengthen access to financing for Greek corporates, (ii) embed ATHEX within a pan-European trading framework, (iii) reinforce the operating resiliency of the local capital markets and (iv) create a unified post-trade infrastructure. Greek ecosystem to be fully part of the Offeror's governance and supervision through (i) the CEO of ATHEX joining the Managing Board of Euronext, (ii) HCMC joining Euronext's College of Regulators and (iii) subject to the Offeror's shareholders' and regulatory approvals, an independent director representing the Greek ecosystem will join the Offeror's Supervisory Board. ATHEX Group will maintain its ties to Greece after the Tender Offer, retaining its head office in Athens, while ATHEX's tax residence will remain in Greece. On 30 July 2025, the Offeror and ATHEX entered into a Cooperation Agreement that outlines the terms and conditions under which both the Offeror and ATHEX agree to work together towards the completion of the Tender Offer. In addition, all members of the Board of Directors of ATHEX owning ATHEX shares including CEO Yannos Kontopoulos have agreed to tender ATHEX shares they own today or may own during Tender Offer subject to the issuance of a reasoned opinion of ATHEX's Board of Directors in favour of the Tender Offer. Deutsche Bank AG is acting as advisor to Euronext in connection with the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer In accordance with the Law, Euronext, announces the submission of the Tender Offer to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary registered shares of ATHEX, as at 30 July 2025 (the“ Date of the Tender Offer ”), i.e. 60,348,000 ATHEX Shares representing 100% of the total issued share capital and voting rights of ATHEX as at that date. ATHEX is a Greek société anonyme under the name“HELLENIC EXCHANGES-ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S.A.”, registered with the General Commercial Registry with registration number 003719101000 and registered seat at 110 Athinon Ave, 104 42, Athens. The share capital of ATHEX amounts to €25,346,160.00 and is divided into 60,348,000 shares, with a par value of €0.42 each, which has been fully paid-up. The ATHEX's shares are commonly registered with a voting right. According to the announcements that ATHEX has published until and including 30 July 2025, ATHEX held an aggregate of 2,498,000 of issued ATHEX Shares (the“ Treasury Shares ”). ATHEX's shares were admitted to trading on the Athens Stock Exchange in August 2000 and are currently traded on the main market of the Athens Stock Exchange under the trading symbol EXAE. The Date of the Tender Offer is the date on which Euronext initiated the Tender Offer process by informing the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (the“ HCMC ”) and the board of directors of ATHEX of the Tender Offer and submitting to them a draft of the Greek information circular (the“ Information Circular ”), in accordance with article 10, paragraph 1 of the Law. The Offeror will publish by way of separate announcement the commencement of the acceptance period of the Tender Offer (the“ Acceptance Period ”) and the means to tender. The companies of the Euronext Group are acting in concert with the Offeror for the purposes of the Tender Offer, pursuant to article 2, case (e) of the Law .There are no other persons acting in concert with the Offeror for the purposes of the Tender Offer, pursuant to article 2, case (e) of the Law. As at the Date of the Tender Offer, no ATHEX Shares were held, directly or indirectly, by the Euronext Group. The Offeror may purchase ATHEX Shares in the market or over-the-counter until and including the end of the Acceptance Period. On 30 July 2025, the Offeror and ATHEX entered into a cooperation agreement which details the cooperation between the Offeror and ATHEX in relation to the Tender Offer (the“ Cooperation Agreement ”). The Cooperation Agreement provides, among others, that ATHEX will not tender the Treasury Shares in the Tender Offer. Other than the Cooperation Agreement and the aforementioned written statements received by the Offeror from the ATHEX directors, there are no special agreements relating to the Tender Offer or the exercise of rights arising from the ATHEX Shares to which the Offeror is a party. The purpose of the Tender Offer is for the Offeror to acquire direct control over ATHEX and integrate the ATHEX Group into the Euronext Group. Pursuant to the Tender Offer, the Offeror seeks to become the direct parent company of ATHEX and the ultimate parent company of ATHEX Group with a shareholding structure where ATHEX shareholders will become shareholders of the Offeror. Consideration and Tender Offer Structure In consideration for every ATHEX Share lawfully and validly tendered in the Tender Offer, and in accordance with the first clause of paragraph 1 of article 9 of the Law, Euronext offers five hundredths (0.050) of a Consideration Share for 1 ATHEX Share (the“ Offer Consideration ”). The shares of the Offeror are held in book-entry form through the Central Securities Depository for the Offeror Shares (“ Euronext Securities ”). The Offer Consideration meets the criteria of“fair and equitable” consideration under article 9, paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Law. The Offer Consideration of the Tender Offer means the amount of 0.050 Consideration Shares for 1 ATHEX Share, to be issued pursuant to the Tender Offer. As provided for in article 9, paragraph 5 (a) of the Law, the following shall be taken into account for the price of the ATHEX share: a) its VWAP during the six months preceding the Date of the Tender Offer, where in this case the VWAP of ATHEX's share during the six months preceding 30 July 2025, is €5.9770. b) the Offeror did not acquire ATHEX Shares during the twelve (12) months preceding the Date of the Tender Offer. C. A valuation is not required for ATHEX based on the provisions of par. 6 of article 9 of the Law, as none of the conditions referred to therein are met, namely:

no sanctions have been imposed by the Board of Directors of HCMC for manipulation of ATHEX Shares that took place within the 18-month period preceding the Date of the Tender Offer,

during the six (6) months preceding the Date of the Tender Offer, (i) Share transactions have been carried out on the Athens Stock Exchange on more than three-fifths (3/5) of the operating days of the relevant market, and specifically, they amounted to 100% of them and (ii) Share transactions that have been carried out exceed ten percent (10%) of the total number of Shares of ATHEX, and specifically, they amounted to 39.1% of them. The“fair and equitable” consideration as determined by the criteria of paragraph 4 of Article 9 of the Law, exceeds eighty percent (80%) of the book value per share, based on the data of the average of the last two published financial statements of Law 3556/2007, on a consolidated basis.

D. As provided for in article 9 par. 5 (b) of the Law, for the price of the Offeror's share provided as consideration, the VWAP of the Offeror's share during the six months preceding the Date of the Tender Offer is taken into account, where in this case the VWAP of the Offeror's share during the six months preceding 30 July 2025 is €135.0369. E. Therefore, 0.050 of the Offeror's share provided as consideration is equal to €6.7518 per ATHEX Share, taking into account the VWAP of the Offeror Share. Therefore, the Offer Consideration meets the criteria of“fair and equitable” consideration, as described in Article 9, paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Law. This amount on the Date of the Tender Offer exceeds by 13.0% the“fair and equitable” consideration, as defined in Article 9, paragraphs 4 and 5, as on the one hand the VWAP of ATHEX during the six months preceding the Tender Offer is €5.9770, and on the other hand the Offeror did not acquire Shares during the twelve (12) months preceding the Date of the Tender Offer. This amount on the Date of the Tender Offer represents a 7.51% discount to the closing price of the ATHEX Share on the Athens Stock Exchange on the date preceding the Date of the Tender Offer, which amounted to €7.3000, as both ATHEX and Euronext shares have appreciated over the past six months. In addition:

the Offer Consideration calculated on the basis of the price of the Offeror Share on the date preceding the Date of the Tender Offer represents a 1.7% discount to the closing price of the ATHEX Share on the Athens Stock Exchange on the date preceding the Date of the Tender Offer. the Offer Consideration calculated on the basis of the price of the Offeror Share on 27 June 2025, being the date when the Offeror issued a statement confirming its discussions with ATHEX (the“ Date of the Initial Statement ”) exceeds by 21.3% the closing price of the ATHEX Share on the Athens Stock Exchange on the Date of the Initial Statement. On 15 May 2025, the general meeting of the Offeror has designated the Managing Board of the Offeror for a period of eighteen (18) months as the competent body to, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board of the Offeror, issue ordinary shares and to grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares up to a total of 10% of the issued ordinary share capital at the date of the annual general meeting held in 2025, and to restrict or exclude the pre-emptive rights of shareholders pertaining to (the right to subscribe for) ordinary shares upon any issuance of ordinary shares (the AGM Delegation ). Pursuant to the AGM-Delegation, the Managing Board of the Offeror resolved on 29 July 2025 to issue Consideration Shares, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this Information Circular. On the same date, the Supervisory Board of the Offeror approved the resolution adopted by the Managing Board in accordance with the AGM-Delegation. The maximum number of Consideration Shares that Euronext will issue in connection with the Tender Offer, the Right of Squeeze-Out and the Right to Sell-Out (being 3,017,400 Consideration Shares) is smaller than the number of Offeror Shares that the Euronext boards are capable of issuing pursuant to such mandate (being 10,423,550 Offeror Shares). Euronext will assume payment of the duties levied in favor of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A. (the“ ATHEXCSD ”) on the registration of the over-the-counter transfer of the Transferred Shares in accordance with the codified decision 18 (Meeting 311/22.02.2021) of the Board of Directors of ATHEXCSD, which would otherwise be payable by the accepting shareholders of ATHEX. Such duties amount to 0.08% and are calculated in accordance with the provisions of such decision. Shareholders who offer the ATHEX Shares they hold in the context of the Tender Offer, including those electing to receive the Cash Consideration in the context of the exercise of the Right of Squeeze-out or the Right to Sell-out, will also be responsible for all charges and taxes that are due in connection with the Tender Offer, and the Offeror assumes no responsibility nor liability in the payment of said charges and taxes other than the duties levied in favor of the ATHEXCSD expressly set forth in this Information Circular. Notably, based on the letter of the circular issued by the Greek Independent Authority for Public Revenue with reference number Ε.2048/2024, the transfer of the Transferred Shares to the Offeror in consideration for Consideration Shares can be excluded from the tax provided for in article 9 paragraph 2 of Law 2579/1998 in favor of the Greek State provided all conditions mentioned therein are met, which amounts to 0.10%, and is imposed on sales of shares listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, since such transfer does not constitute a sale under the abovementioned provision. Shareholders are advised to consult their own tax advisors regarding the tax implications of the Tender Offer that may concern them in Greece or abroad. Euronext will publish, through a separate announcement, the commencement of the Acceptance Period and the means to tender. If after the end of the Acceptance Period, Euronext possesses the Minimum Number of Shares but less than 52.065.000 ATHEX Shares representing 90% of the voting rights of ATHEX, ATHEX shares will continue to be traded in the Athens Stock Exchange. Squeeze-Out and Sell-Out Procedures, Delisting of ATHEX If, at the end of the Acceptance Period, Euronext holds at least 52,065,000 ATHEX Shares representing 90% of ATHEX's total voting rights (the“ Relevant Threshold ”): (a) Euronext will initiate the squeeze-out procedure under the Law to cause any remaining holders of Company Shares to transfer those ATHEX Shares to Euronext, in accordance with the Law (the“ Right of Squeeze-Out ”); and (b) holders of ATHEX Shares who have not accepted the Tender Offer will be entitled, within a period of three (3) months from the publication of the results of the Tender Offer, to exercise the right to sell-out, in accordance with the Law (the“ Right to Sell-Out ”). The consideration offered for each Company Share regarding both the Right of Squeeze-Out and the Right to Sell-Out, will be in accordance with the provisions of Articles 27 and 28 of the Law. If the Relevant Threshold is reached or exceeded at the end of the Acceptance Period, the Offeror expects that the Right of Squeeze-out process will be completed within four to eight weeks after Closing. The Offeror intends to apply for the commencement of unconditional listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Lisbon and Euronext Paris of any Offeror Shares which may be issued as consideration in connection with the Right of Squeeze-out as soon as practicable following completion of the Right of Squeeze-out process. If the Relevant Threshold is reached or exceeded at the end of the Acceptance Period, the Right to Sell-out will automatically expire upon completion of the Right of Squeeze-Out. As a result, the Offeror expects that completion of the Right to Squeeze-out process will precede the completion of the Right of Sell-out process. If completion of the Right to Sell-out process does not precede the completion of the Right of Squeeze-out out process, the Offeror intends to apply for the commencement of unconditional listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Lisbon and Euronext Paris of any Offeror Shares which may be issued as consideration pursuant to the Right to Sell-out as soon as practicable following completion of the Right to Sell-out process. If, following completion of the Tender Offer or after the exercise of the Right of Squeeze-out or the Right to Sell-out, as the case may be, the Offeror holds 95% of ATHEX's share capital, the Offeror intends to request the convocation of a General Meeting of the Shareholders to resolve upon the submission of an application to the HCMC requesting the delisting of the ATHEX Shares from the Athens Stock Exchange, in accordance with article 17 paragraph 5 of Law 3371/2005, at which (General Meeting) the Offeror will exercise its voting rights in favor of such resolution.

Plans for ATHEX and Euronext following the Tender Offer Embed ATHEX within a pan-European trading framework As part of the combined group, ATHEX will be able to join the Euronext Group's single liquidity pool, enabled by a single order book and powered by a single technology platform, where members can access all its markets in a seamless manner, with the ambition of deepening investor interest and creating greater liquidity as well as fair and transparent markets. Today, more than €13 billion worth of equities are traded daily on the Offeror's seven (7) European markets that are part of the single liquidity pool. Thanks to its highly flexible architecture, the Offeror expects to see reduced time to market for new products in the combined group. This integration aims to deepen investor interest, create greater liquidity, and ensure fair and transparent markets. Strengthen access to financing for Greek corporates With ATHEX joining the Euronext Group, Greece will become a key hub for listings under a harmonized framework, offering greater scale, visibility, and access to European liquidity. In addition to listing larger Greek companies, the Offeror will bolster its capabilities in financing Greek SMEs. The pan-European pre-IPO educational program“IPOready” will be deployed across Greece. This program has already enabled over 1,200 companies to understand the benefits of listing, resulting in 33 new listings (€1.6 billion raised at listing, €5.7 billion aggregate market cap at listing). The Offeror will also provide a platform for Greek companies to list debt, diversifying their financing sources. Following the successful completion of the Tender Offer, ATHEX will be incorporated into a trusted framework for European and international investors. The Offeror has a proven track record of delivering substantial benefits to the local ecosystems of acquired market operators. Reinforce the operating resiliency of the local capital markets The Offeror's size and operational DNA enable it to operate within extremely high reliability standards. The Offeror is investing massively in market technology and has built the best-in-class technology operations with cyber-security excellence. The Offeror has been granted the highest security ratings in its recent annual technology audit performed by Bitsight. The Offeror is a technology business first and foremost, with more than 875 technology and operations employees (35% of total employees), mainly located in Milan, Porto and Paris. ATHEX will benefit from an immediate change in scale in terms of technology platforms and operations, notably from a fully integrated cybersecurity and operational framework operation ensuring maximum resilience of the Greek market in a world of increasingly complex technology threats. Create a unified post-trade infrastructure The Offeror relies on a single clearing house, clearing all of its European market flows across cash and derivatives products. As part of the combined group, the Offeror intends to expand Euronext Clearing, which centralizes clearing for the whole Euronext Group, and which has benefitted from significant investments over the past few years, to Greek securities. This central European clearing expansion is key to the integration of Greek markets within the Offeror's framework. The Offeror relies on a converging technology framework to create the conditions of success for the custody and settlement of financial products across Europe. As part of the combined group, the CSD function of ATHEX will be part of Euronext Securities' convergence program, aiming at delivering a unified post-trading core settlement service through a single platform for securities settlement (TARGET2-Securities or T2S) by leveraging the CSDs of the Euronext Group. ATHEX as the cornerstone of the Offeror in Southeast Europe As the largest exchange group in the highly dynamic Southeastern region of Europe, ATHEX is best placed to lead the Offeror's expansion across the region. As part of the Euronext Group, ATHEX will be the cornerstone of the Offeror's expansion in the region, where business opportunities are numerous. Greek ecosystem to be fully part of the Offeror's governance and supervision After and subject to successful completion of the Tender Offer, the composition of the Offeror's Supervisory Board and the structure of its corporate governance will be amended. Subject to the Offeror's shareholders and regulatory approvals, an independent director representing the Greek ecosystem will join the Offeror's Supervisory Board. In addition, the Chief Executive Officer of the ATHEX will join the Offeror's Managing Board, subject to the Offeror shareholders' and regulatory approvals. In terms of regulatory framework, the Offeror is supervised at group level by a College of Regulators. The College of Regulators is made up of the seven (7) national regulatory authorities supervising the respective Euronext's national regulated markets. After and subject to Closing occurring, the Offeror will recommend inviting HCMC to join the Offeror's College of Regulators, pari passu with the national regulatory authorities currently supervising the Offeror, with a rotating chair every semester to exercise supervision at group level of the combined group. The direct regulatory oversight of ATHEX and the Greek market will remain unchanged. This will allow HCMC to continue regulating ATHEX and the Greek market and be part of the supervision of ATHEX at group-level through the Offeror's College of Regulators. Reunite complementary skills and expertise Should the potential combination occur, it could create opportunities for knowledge sharing, career development, and cross-functional collaboration, fostering an environment where talent thrives. Euronext would aim to cultivate an inclusive, collaborative, and entrepreneurial work environment. With a long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, Euronext believes that recognizing and valuing diversity benefits both employees and the business's long-term success. Euronext would ensure that ATHEX employees have opportunities for career development, encouraging them to take on wider responsibilities and roles in the pan-European development of their activities. They would also be encouraged to explore opportunities across various locations to embrace new challenges within Euronext. The diversification of Euronext's businesses would consistently offer opportunities for high-performing employees, not only in traditional exchange roles but also in new activities developed through the innovation program. Following the successful completion of the Tender Offer and upon approval of the ATHEX shareholders meeting, the Offeror intends to modify, subject to ATHEX's shareholders approval by a simple majority, ATHEX's trademark name. As such, it will operate under the name“ Euronext Athens ”, fully embedding the Greek financial infrastructure and creating a sense of togetherness. Tender Offer Conditions Completion of the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction of the following conditions and minimum number of shares: (a) the approval of the HCMC in relation to the direct change of control of ATHEX; (b) the approval of the HCMC in relation to the indirect change of control of ΑΤΗΕΧClear; (c) the approval of the HCMC in relation to the indirect change of control of ATHEXCSD; (d) the approval of RAEWW and the HCMC in relation to the change of control of ATHEX due to its participation in Hellenic Energy Exchange (“ HenEx ”) and EnEx Clearing House (“ EnExClear ”); (e) the approval of the HCMC in relation to the acquisition by the Euronext Reference Shareholders2 of an indirect qualifying holding between 20% and 50% of ATHEX, ATHEXCSD and ATHEXClear; (f) the issuance of a declaration of non-objection from the competent foreign authorities regarding the coordinated regulation and supervision of Euronext being the AMF, AFM, CBI, NFSA, FSMA, CMVM, and CONSOB (together with (a)-(f), the“ Conditions ”); and (g) no later than the end of the Acceptance Period, at least 38,759,500 ATHEX Shares, corresponding to at least 67% of ATHEX's total paid-up voting share capital, shall have been lawfully and validly tendered to the Offeror (the“ Minimum Number of Shares ”). This condition may be amended in accordance with the provisions of the Law.

If (i) the Minimum Number of Shares is not fulfilled as at the end of the Acceptance Period and/or (ii) the Conditions are not satisfied, the Tender Offer will ipso jure lapse, with retroactive effect, and have no legal effect, and the ATHEX Shares tendered to the Offeror will be returned to their holders. The Offeror may revoke the Tender Offer if (i) a competing offer, as provided by the Law, has been submitted, or (ii) subject to the HCMC's approval, if an unforeseen change in circumstances beyond the control of the Offeror occurs that makes the Tender Offer particularly onerous. The declarations of acceptance which are submitted cannot be revoked, unless a competing offer, as provided by the Law, has been submitted, in which case the accepting shareholder will be entitled to exercise a revocation right. Shareholders' Statements – Undertakings All members of the Board of Directors of ATHEX owning ATHEX shares including CEO Ioannis Kontopoulos have provided irrevocable undertakings to tender their shares in the Tender Offer subject to the issuance of a reasoned opinion of ATHEX's Board of Directors in favour of the Tender Offer.

Name Number of shares held George Ηandjinicolaou 15,000 Ioannis Kontopoulos 95,000

Euronext Advisors

Deutsche Bank AG, a credit institution incorporated under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany with its principal office in Frankfurt am Main, registered address Taunusanlage 12, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, acts as advisor of Euronext in respect of the Tender Offer, in accordance with article 12 of the Law (the“Advisor”).

For the purpose of the Tender Offer only, Deutsche Bank AG has certified to the HCMC that Euronext (i) has taken all appropriate measures to be able to issue and deliver the Euronext Shares to the shareholders who will accept the Tender Offer and (ii) has the necessary wherewithal to pay in full the total amount in respect of the 0.16% clearing duties, namely 0.08% payable by Euronext and 0.08% payable by each of ATHEX's shareholders who lawfully and validly accept the Tender Offer, payable by Euronext to the Hellenic Central Securities Depository S.A., in connection with the registration of the over-the-counter transfer of all the ordinary shares of ATHEX tendered to Euronext by ATHEX's shareholders. It is clarified that this certificate does not constitute any offer of financing or any other type of commitment and/or assumption of any obligation whatsoever, and that this certificate is not provided as nor does it constitute advice, or recommendation within the meaning of Article 729 of the Greek Civil Code. Deutsche Bank AG, by means of this certificate, does not provide any guarantee (within the meaning of Article 847 of the Greek Civil Code) or letter of guarantee, for the fulfillment of the delivery obligations, monetary or other obligations undertaken by the Offeror in the context of the Tender Offer.

About Euronext

Euronext is a public company with limited liability (naamloze vennootschap) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands on 15 March 2014 and is domiciled in the Netherlands. Euronext's statutory seat (statutaire zetel) is in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and its registered office and principal place of business is at Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The Company is registered with the trade register of the Chamber of Commerce for Amsterdam, the Netherlands, under number 60234520, and the telephone number is +31 (0)20-7214444. Euronext's LEI is 724500QJ4QSZ3H9QU415 and its corporate website is .

Under its Articles of Association, the Offeror's authorized share capital amounts to €200,000,001.60 and is divided into 125,000,000 Ordinary Shares, each with a nominal value of €1.60 and one priority share with a nominal value of €1.60. The priority share has not been issued. All of Euronext's shares have been or will be issued under Dutch law.

As of December 31st, 2024, the Offeror's issued share capital amounted to €166,776,811.20 and was divided into 104,235,507 ordinary shares, whereas the Offeror held 1,475,395 treasury shares.

On 11 March 2025, the Offeror announced the completion of its €300 million share repurchase programme for which 2,692,979 shares, or approximately 2.58% of Euronext's share capital, were repurchased.

Following the repurchase programme, and as of the cancellation of the purchased shares under this programme which is expected to occur on 5 August 2025, the Offeror's issued share capital amounts to €162,468,044.80 and divided into 101,542,528 ordinary shares.

On 22 May 2025, the Offeror launched an offering of bonds due 2032 convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (“OCEANEs”) for a nominal amount of €425 million. Bondholders will be granted the right to convert or exchange the Bonds into new and/or existing Shares (the“Conversion/Exchange Right”) which they may exercise at any time from the 41st day (inclusive) following the Issue Date (30 May 2025) up to the 7th business day (inclusive) preceding the Maturity Date (30 May 2032) or, as the case may be, the relevant early redemption date. For illustrative purposes, considering a nominal amount of €425 million, a reference share price of €145 and a 32.5% conversion premium corresponding to the mid-point of the marketing range, the potential dilution would represent approximately 2.1% of the Company's outstanding share capital, if the Conversion/Exchange Right was exercised for all the Bonds and the Company decided to deliver new Shares only upon exercise of the Conversion/Exchange Right.

The Offeror is subject to the provisions of the Dutch Civil Code, the Dutch Financial Supervision Act and the Articles of Association with regard to the issue of shares following admission. The shares are in registered form and are only available in the form of an entry in the Offeror's shareholders' register and not in certificated form.

The Euronext Group provides exchange listing, trading, post trade and related services in Europe. The Company operates Regulated Markets and Multilateral Trading Facilities (each a“ MTF ”) in seven European countries (Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, and Portugal). The Group operates these venues under a regulatory licence, under national legislation implementing MiFID II / MiFIR granted to the local market operator and the relevant National Competent Authority (each a“ NCA ”) or Ministry when appropriate. Each market operator is subject to the national laws and regulations supervised by the NCAs, central banks and finance ministries as appropriate. As part of their regular supervision, NCAs perform from time-to-time audits, inspections and on-site visits. This may lead to recommendations or other measures as appropriate. The Group also operates central securities depositories (each a“ CSD ”) in four European countries (Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal). Each of the CSDs is a limited liability company subject to national laws and regulations; however, they all operate under the brand "Euronext Securities". VP Securities A/S (Euronext Securities Copenhagen), Monte Titoli S.p.A. (Euronext Securities Milan), Interbolsa S.A. (Euronext Securities Porto), and Verdipapirsentralen ASA (Euronext Securities Oslo) hold a licence under the CSDR, under limited national implementing provisions, granted by their NCA on 3 January 2018, 18 December 2019, 12 July 2018, and 28 January 2022 respectively.

Euronext, through Euronext Securities Copenhagen, Euronext Securities Milan and Euronext Securities Porto, participates in the ECB's TARGET2-Securities (T2S) platform. The CSDs migrated respectively in September 2016 (with EUR in 2016 and with Danish Kroner in 2018), August 2015 and March 2016.

Moreover, the Group operates a Central Counterparty in Italy, Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia S.p.A (" Euronext Clearing "). The company was incorporated on 31 March 1992, holds its registered office in Rome at Via Tomacelli 146, and is registered with the Italian Register of Companies under no. 04289511000. It is authorised by the Bank of Italy as a CCP pursuant to Article 17 of EMIR with effect from 20 May 2014.

1 Based on a total number of shares as at 30 June 2025 of 57,850,000, which exclude the number of treasury shares of 2,498,000

2 These are the Reference Shareholders:

