Humberside Scouts Embark On Epic Explorer Belt Expedition Across Vietnam


2025-07-31 01:10:15
(MENAFN- Pressat) 14 young adventurers from Hull, East Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire have taken off on the journey of a lifetime – a self-led Explorer Belt expedition that will see them travel from the bustling streets of Ho Chi Minh City to the serene waters of Ha Long Bay in northern Vietnam.

Aged between 16 and 25, the group of Scouts have taken on the challenge of navigating, leading, and organising themselves across a country – all while immersing themselves in local culture and completing meaningful projects along the way.

The Explorer Belt is one of Scouting's most prestigious international awards, designed to push participants beyond their comfort zones, teach resilience, and develop skills for life.

