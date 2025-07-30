22,500 Civilians Remain In Active Combat Zone In Donetsk Region
"In communities that are classified as active combat zones. There are 22,500 people remaining there, including 115 children," Petlin said.
The children remain in the Lyman city community (110 children) and in Toretsk (five children).
The Regional Military Administration noted that there are 18 communities in the region classified as active combat zones: Shakhove, Maryinka, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut, Soledar, Zvanivka, Siversk, Illinivka, Konstiantynivka, Udachne, Lyman, Hrodivka, Kurakhove, Ocheretyne, and Novoselivka.
According to the official, a total of about 1 million 244 thousand civilians have been evacuated from the territory of Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, of which about 193.600 are children and more than 46.800 are people with disabilities.Read also: Three more Ukrainian children returned from temporarily occupied territories and Russia
Currently, about 261,000 civilians remain in the Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, Petlin added.
As reported, mandatory evacuation of civilians has been ongoing in Donetsk region since August 2, 2022.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
