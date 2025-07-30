Omar Abdullah In Gujarat To Woo Tourists Back
During his visit, Omar Abdullah is expected to visit the Statue of Unity and hold a crucial meeting with Gujarat's leading tour operators in Gandhinagar. On Wednesday evening, he met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to discuss strengthening tourism ties between the two states.
“Whenever tourism has picked up in Jammu and Kashmir in the past three to four decades, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal have consistently been key contributors,” Abdullah said in Ahmedabad, expressing confidence that Gujarati tourists will soon return in significant numbers.
Security Lapses
The chief minister also raised questions over security lapses linked to the recent attack. Speaking to the media, he welcomed the ongoing discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament but stressed the need for accountability.Read Also Over 95 Lakh Domestic Tourists Visited J&K In Jan-June 2025: Govt Omar Abdullah Eyes Statehood Restoration in Ongoing Session
“The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor himself admitted it was an intelligence and security failure in Pahalgam. If that's the case, someone must be held accountable,” Abdullah said.“While three Pakistani terrorists have been neutralised, no action has been taken against those responsible for the lapses.”
He also took aim at the Centre's long-standing claim that the abrogation of Article 370 would curb terrorism in the region.“It's been six years since Article 370 was removed. Terrorism has not ended,” he said.
Despite the sharp criticism, the focus of Abdullah's Gujarat visit remained on rebuilding confidence and bringing back tourists. At a promotional event in Ahmedabad, he said,“We are here to promote J&K tourism and hope to welcome even more visitors from Gujarat in the future.”
