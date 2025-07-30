Weightwatchers Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,”“WW,” or the“Company”) will release its results for the second quarter 2025 ended June 30, 2025, before market open on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

WeightWatchers will host a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's corporate website, corporate.ww.com , under Events and Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for at least 90 days.

About WeightWatchers

WeightWatchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system that combines scientific expertise and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, WeightWatchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions, medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has surrounded its members with the support they need to reach and sustain their goals, wherever they are on their journey. Members can access these solutions directly, or through WeightWatchers for Business' full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, WeightWatchers offers a proven path forward, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit .

