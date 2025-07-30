Goodwill® And Google Offer Free AI Essentials Training In North America

Goodwill aims to help more than 200,000 people learn AI skills for today's jobs

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries International (GII) and Google are launching an initiative to train 200,000 people in foundational AI skills in the U.S. and Canada. Through Google's AI Opportunity Fund , Goodwill is providing Google's AI Essentials course at no cost in the U.S. and Canada to help workers learn AI skills. Since 2017, Goodwill has offered Google's digital skills programs resulting in over 400,000 Americans being placed into well-paying jobs.

AI continues to transform our workforce, reshaping recruitment processes and redefining the skills employers seek. Through this free online training, Goodwill is helping to equip job seekers with the tools needed to succeed and stay competitive in a workforce increasingly influenced by AI. The program is open to everyone in the local community, including Goodwill employees and those who use Goodwill nonprofit career support services. With over 80% of Americans living within 10 miles of a Goodwill, the organization will offer Google's AI Essentials course to local communities at scale.

"At Goodwill, we believe that providing the right skills to people opens doors to opportunity. AI is transforming the workplace, and thanks to support from Google, we're ensuring that individuals can gain the essential knowledge needed to thrive in this digital era," s aid Steve Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International .

"Google is proud to continue our long-standing collaboration with Goodwill, helping more people access local training for well-paying jobs. Goodwill's offering of Google's AI Essentials course will empower even more individuals to advance their economic mobility and prepare for the jobs of today and tomorrow," said Hector Mujica, Head of Americas Philanthropy, Google.

Google's AI Essentials course teaches people to use generative AI effectively in day-to-day work. In under 10 hours, the course provides practical, hands-on experience using generative AI to help with work tasks through videos, readings, and interactive exercises. The skills learned can be applied to a variety of roles across industries. After completing the course, participants will earn a certificate from Google to share with their network. Globally, 86% of graduates say the AI skills taught in this course will improve their productivity and/or efficiency in their jobs, and over 80% say these skills will improve their overall job performance.

This initiative furthers the efforts of Goodwill to ensure access to tech education. The Google AI Essentials course will be added to the portfolio of the Goodwill Digital Career Accelerator® (GDCA) , a collaboration with Google to provide skills training and promote digital literacy.

This transformative course is available at no cost to anyone interested in learning AI fundamentals. Complete the 2025 Google AI Essentials Training Request Form to sign up today.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill works to enhance the quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, building bridges to opportunity and helping people in need reach their potential through learning and the Power of Work®.

For more than 120 years, Goodwill organizations across North America have helped people find jobs, support their families and feel the satisfaction that comes from working. There are more than 150 local Goodwill organizations that assist people through a variety of employment placement services, job training programs and other community-based services. Thousands of people receive employment and other human services through Goodwill, and, in 2024, the organization helped more than 2.1 million people build skills, access resources and advance their careers.

Goodwill sells donated items in more than 3,300 outlets and retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through online marketplaces. The revenue creates training programs and job placements to help people find work or advance their careers.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill. Follow us on X/Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube: @GoodwillIntl.

About Google

Google, Google's philanthropy, applies Google's innovation, research, and resources to promote progress and expand opportunity for everyone.

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International

