MENAFN - Asia Times) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the second round of trilateral Russian-Ukrainian-US talks in Abu Dhabi will be held on February 1.

There have been few leaks from the first round, leaving observers to speculate about the subject and significance of this new format.

Nevertheless, it is possible to glean some insight based on what is known and has been reported, helping readers better understand this latest development.

What follows are five key points:

Putin's top aide, Yuri Ushakov, said on the eve of the first round of talks that“bringing about a lasting settlement would be unlikely without addressing the territorial issue based on the formula as agreed in Anchorage.”

This was followed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio telling the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week that“the one remaining item... is the territorial claim on Donetsk.” Prior reports that Russia is demanding Ukraine's withdrawal from Donbass might therefore be accurate.