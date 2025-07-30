403
Santander Brasil Slows While Global Group Posts Record Profits
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santander Brasil, the Brazilian unit of Spain's largest bank, reported a second-quarter 2025 net profit of R$3.66 billion (about $654 million), marking a 10% rise over last year but still missing analyst forecasts.
While earnings grew, the bank's main profitability gauge-return on equity-fell from 17.5% to 16.4%. Bank executives linked this slip directly to Brazil's harsher economic environment, including high interest rates, persistent inflation, and a weakening currency.
To guard against more customers falling behind on payments, Santander Brasil increased its reserves for risky loans by more than 16% in a year to R$6.86 billion (nearly $1.23 billion).
The total value of loans on its books crept up just 1.5% over the same period, because both consumers and businesses showed caution about borrowing more in uncertain times. Despite these pressures, Santander Brasil managed to become more efficient.
Revenue from everyday customer activities increased to R$16.1 billion ($2.88 billion), and ongoing digital transformation allowed the bank to cut costs, helping it achieve its best efficiency ratio in three years.
Globally, while Brazil 's results dragged, the broader Santander Group achieved a record profit of €3.43 billion ($3.80 billion) in the quarter, powered by robust numbers in Europe and the United States.
Brazil remains Santander's biggest market outside Spain, so trouble there still rippled through the group. But diversified international operations, as highlighted by Group CEO Ana Botín, allowed the group to deliver its strongest results ever despite regional weakness.
