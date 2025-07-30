403
Syria Joins Global Telecommunications System
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 30 (Petra) – The Syrian Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology announced Wednesday, from Amman, that Syria has officially rejoined the global telecommunications system after more than a decade of absence.
The announcement coincided with the visit of Syrian Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology, Abdul Salam Heikal, and his delegation to Jordan.
The move marks a significant step toward Syria's reintegration into the international telecommunications community and enables the country to participate in activities organised by the global GSMA association, which focuses on cellular communications.
Rejoining the GSMA network allows Syria to access a range of services, including participation in international conferences, capacity-building programmes and other association offerings.
It opens opportunities for Syrian companies to connect with the GSMA network and benefit from the various advantages provided by the organisation.
