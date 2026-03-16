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Joramco Expands Agreement with IndiGo
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – 15 March 2026 — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has renewed its agreement with IndiGo, India’s largest airline and one of the fastest growing airlines in the world.
Announced at MRO South Asia Summit 2026, the agreement outlines Joramco’s role in performing C-checks, lease return work, and aircraft paint jobs on IndiGo’s A320neo fleet. This partnership further reinforces Joramco’s growing footprint in South Asia and its position as a trusted MRO provider for leading global airlines.
Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer - DAE Engineering, said, “Our continued collaboration with IndiGo reflects a shared focus on operational excellence, efficiency, and long-term value. This partnership underscores Joramco’s capability to deliver consistent, high-quality maintenance solutions for modern fleets, while advancing our strategy to deepen our presence in key growth markets.”
Announced at MRO South Asia Summit 2026, the agreement outlines Joramco’s role in performing C-checks, lease return work, and aircraft paint jobs on IndiGo’s A320neo fleet. This partnership further reinforces Joramco’s growing footprint in South Asia and its position as a trusted MRO provider for leading global airlines.
Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer - DAE Engineering, said, “Our continued collaboration with IndiGo reflects a shared focus on operational excellence, efficiency, and long-term value. This partnership underscores Joramco’s capability to deliver consistent, high-quality maintenance solutions for modern fleets, while advancing our strategy to deepen our presence in key growth markets.”
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