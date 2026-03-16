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AI-Driven ‘Vibe Coding’ Transforms Software Development
(MENAFN) The software industry is being reshaped by artificial intelligence through a trend called “vibe coding,” where developers rely on AI tools like GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT to write code step by step, without extensive documentation. This approach allows fast prototyping and iterative improvements based on feedback, offering flexibility and speed.
However, it carries risks for large or long-term projects, including technical errors, messy architecture, and maintenance challenges. Experts emphasize that human oversight remains essential, as AI cannot always make correct decisions. Vibe coding is also influencing employment patterns in the software sector.
However, it carries risks for large or long-term projects, including technical errors, messy architecture, and maintenance challenges. Experts emphasize that human oversight remains essential, as AI cannot always make correct decisions. Vibe coding is also influencing employment patterns in the software sector.
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