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Iran Experiences Explosions Amid Escalating Regional Conflict
(MENAFN) Early Monday, explosions were reported across Iran as regional tensions continued to intensify following recent military actions.
Blasts were heard in Tehran, the nation’s capital, and in the city of Karaj, according to reports from local outlets.
The hostilities have escalated since joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on February 28, resulting in roughly 1,300 deaths so far, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces, further heightening the regional conflict.
Blasts were heard in Tehran, the nation’s capital, and in the city of Karaj, according to reports from local outlets.
The hostilities have escalated since joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on February 28, resulting in roughly 1,300 deaths so far, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces, further heightening the regional conflict.
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