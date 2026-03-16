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Severe Flooding in Kenya Claims Dozens of Lives
(MENAFN) At least 66 people have died in Kenya over the past week as persistent heavy rains have caused widespread flooding, authorities reported, with four more fatalities confirmed in recent days.
The capital, Nairobi, experienced additional downpours overnight, though no new deaths were reported.
In one incident, eleven people were rescued when a minibus taxi, commonly known as a matatu, became trapped as floodwaters rose in Nairobi, according to relief agencies, while two children were saved from a submerged home.
The ongoing heavy rainfall has caused rivers to overflow, resulting in flash floods that have inundated houses and damaged infrastructure, including roads and utilities such as electricity and water lines.
Several roads have been closed after bridges were damaged, and some schools were flooded following the weekend’s intense rainfall.
The interior ministry issued a warning on Sunday that heavy rain continues across different regions of the country, heightening the risk of further flooding.
Officials have urged residents living in low-lying areas to relocate to safer locations, with over 2,000 people having already been displaced and seeking shelter.
Police confirmed that search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing in response to the "torrential rain and subsequent devastating flooding affecting various parts of the country."
Nairobi has been particularly hard-hit, accounting for half of the deaths—33 in total—where poor drainage and the obstruction of rivers and waterways caused by unregulated development have worsened the situation.
The capital, Nairobi, experienced additional downpours overnight, though no new deaths were reported.
In one incident, eleven people were rescued when a minibus taxi, commonly known as a matatu, became trapped as floodwaters rose in Nairobi, according to relief agencies, while two children were saved from a submerged home.
The ongoing heavy rainfall has caused rivers to overflow, resulting in flash floods that have inundated houses and damaged infrastructure, including roads and utilities such as electricity and water lines.
Several roads have been closed after bridges were damaged, and some schools were flooded following the weekend’s intense rainfall.
The interior ministry issued a warning on Sunday that heavy rain continues across different regions of the country, heightening the risk of further flooding.
Officials have urged residents living in low-lying areas to relocate to safer locations, with over 2,000 people having already been displaced and seeking shelter.
Police confirmed that search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing in response to the "torrential rain and subsequent devastating flooding affecting various parts of the country."
Nairobi has been particularly hard-hit, accounting for half of the deaths—33 in total—where poor drainage and the obstruction of rivers and waterways caused by unregulated development have worsened the situation.
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