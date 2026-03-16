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US, Israel causes significant interruptions to Qatar’s liquefied natural gas output
(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict involving the US and Israel against Iran is causing significant interruptions to Qatar’s liquefied natural gas output, triggering instability across global energy markets. Analysts indicate that this scenario could favor American and other Western energy companies.
Qatar, responsible for roughly 20% of worldwide LNG exports, plays a crucial role in international supply. A prolonged stoppage in production or shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could compel importers in Asia and Europe to seek alternative sources, particularly from suppliers in the US, Europe, and Australia.
The impact on gas markets has been immediate. Benchmark prices in Europe jumped after production was paused at two key Qatari facilities, reflecting concerns that a major LNG provider might be temporarily offline.
Industry observers highlight that US firms such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, Cheniere, and Venture Global, alongside European giants like Shell and TotalEnergies, stand to gain from the disruption.
“We probably have the largest number of available cargoes in the market,” said Michael Sabel, CEO of Venture Global LNG, during an earnings call.
Investor sentiment appears to support this outlook. Shares of Cheniere Energy, the largest LNG exporter in the US, climbed approximately 5.5% following reports of the interruption, suggesting expectations that American exporters could benefit from tighter global supply.
Qatar, responsible for roughly 20% of worldwide LNG exports, plays a crucial role in international supply. A prolonged stoppage in production or shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could compel importers in Asia and Europe to seek alternative sources, particularly from suppliers in the US, Europe, and Australia.
The impact on gas markets has been immediate. Benchmark prices in Europe jumped after production was paused at two key Qatari facilities, reflecting concerns that a major LNG provider might be temporarily offline.
Industry observers highlight that US firms such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, Cheniere, and Venture Global, alongside European giants like Shell and TotalEnergies, stand to gain from the disruption.
“We probably have the largest number of available cargoes in the market,” said Michael Sabel, CEO of Venture Global LNG, during an earnings call.
Investor sentiment appears to support this outlook. Shares of Cheniere Energy, the largest LNG exporter in the US, climbed approximately 5.5% following reports of the interruption, suggesting expectations that American exporters could benefit from tighter global supply.
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