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Ugandan Opposition Leader Flees Country Citing Threats to His Life
(MENAFN) Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine has revealed that he left the country following January’s contested election, fearing for his personal safety.
Speaking to the BBC from a secret location after spending two months in hiding, he stated: "It was clear that the regime wanted to eliminate me."
The musician-turned-politician had earlier confirmed his departure in a video shared on X, reiterating his claim that the vote was manipulated to favor Uganda’s long-serving President Yoweri Museveni, who has held power since 1986.
Museveni, 81, secured 72% of the vote and accused the opposition of attempting to overturn the results through violent means.
Wine, 44, whose birth name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, explained that during his time in hiding he relied on supporters for basic necessities, saying: "People gave me food, people gave me clothing and everything else."
He further alleged that Museveni had made multiple attempts on his life, noting that the president’s son had "made it clearer without any filters."
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Museveni’s son and head of Uganda’s military, had previously declared Wine "wanted dead or alive," while also threatening to castrate him, although no specific charges were mentioned. Those posts have since been removed from his X account.
Meanwhile, some officials have denied any active search for Wine by security forces, and the BBC has requested comment from the police.
In the interview, Wine emphasized the ongoing danger he faces: "Even if I'm out of Uganda, I am still not safe because I know that I'm being pursued by a regime... that is able to pursue its political enemies wherever they are."
He declined to disclose the specifics of his escape from Uganda to avoid endangering those who assisted him. Wine also noted that his family had left the country prior to his departure but expressed concern for members of his National Unity Platform party still in Uganda, including his deputy Lina Zedriga, whom he had named as his interim successor.
Speaking to the BBC from a secret location after spending two months in hiding, he stated: "It was clear that the regime wanted to eliminate me."
The musician-turned-politician had earlier confirmed his departure in a video shared on X, reiterating his claim that the vote was manipulated to favor Uganda’s long-serving President Yoweri Museveni, who has held power since 1986.
Museveni, 81, secured 72% of the vote and accused the opposition of attempting to overturn the results through violent means.
Wine, 44, whose birth name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, explained that during his time in hiding he relied on supporters for basic necessities, saying: "People gave me food, people gave me clothing and everything else."
He further alleged that Museveni had made multiple attempts on his life, noting that the president’s son had "made it clearer without any filters."
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Museveni’s son and head of Uganda’s military, had previously declared Wine "wanted dead or alive," while also threatening to castrate him, although no specific charges were mentioned. Those posts have since been removed from his X account.
Meanwhile, some officials have denied any active search for Wine by security forces, and the BBC has requested comment from the police.
In the interview, Wine emphasized the ongoing danger he faces: "Even if I'm out of Uganda, I am still not safe because I know that I'm being pursued by a regime... that is able to pursue its political enemies wherever they are."
He declined to disclose the specifics of his escape from Uganda to avoid endangering those who assisted him. Wine also noted that his family had left the country prior to his departure but expressed concern for members of his National Unity Platform party still in Uganda, including his deputy Lina Zedriga, whom he had named as his interim successor.
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