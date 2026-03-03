Threshold Launches All-In-One Bitcoin Liquidity App

Threshold Network, the decentralized blockchain protocol behind tBTC, has introduced an update to its decentralized application featuring an all-in-one Unified Bitcoin App that enables users to route Bitcoin across major chains through a single interface.

This new unified routing interface brings minting, redeeming, bridging, tracking, and native BTC swaps into a single application: The Threshold App. Users can now move Bitcoin across ecosystems through a coordinated system, rather than stitching together multiple tools or navigating between different Decentralized protocols.

This release simplifies how Bitcoin enters and moves across DeFi, offering a more user-friendly on-chain experience with tBTC. Whether a transaction requires a swap, a bridge, or multiple steps, execution is seamlessly coordinated through a single interface

Coordinated Execution Instead of Fragmented Workflows

Historically, moving BTC into tBTC and across chains required multiple disconnected workflows: minting in one app, bridging via another protocol, swapping on separate exchanges, and manually checking the best price for each transaction. This fragmented process introduced friction, higher execution risk, added costs, and unnecessary complexity for users attempting to access DeFi with Bitcoin.

The Threshold All-in-one Bitcoin Liquidity App streamlines this experience by consolidating minting, bridging, swapping, and cost tracking into a single coordinated interface. Instead of manually comparing bridges and liquidity venues, users receive optimized routing options based on cost, speed, and reliability, such as the fastest or lowest-cost path: all within the Threshold Network App.

By abstracting multi-step transactions into a single seamless flow, the router significantly lowers the barrier for Bitcoin holders to use BTC across major ecosystems, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Sui, Starknet, and other integrated chains. The result is a simpler, more efficient way to move Bitcoin into DeFi.

Native BTC Execution with Deep Liquidity

Native BTC swaps are integrated directly into the routing engine, leveraging deep Ethereum liquidity to deliver competitive pricing and more efficient execution compared to fragmented, chain-specific pools.

The update also strengthens the utility of Threshold's token (T). The App tracks staked $T from the connected wallet and automatically applies minting and redemption fee waivers for eligible users. Gasless minting remains available as an opt-in feature, further reducing transaction costs.

Additionally, the router enables streamlined conversions from assets such as WBTC and cbBTC directly into tBTC on the destination chain, providing more direct and efficient access to Bitcoin liquidity across DeFi ecosystems.

Integrated Infrastructure Across Major Networks. Currently, the router connects Bitcoin, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Sui, and Starknet within one coordinated framework. It integrates native tBTC mint and redeem flows, established bridging infrastructure, and DEX aggregation to ensure reliable settlement across chains.

All transactions are tracked in real time and are fully resumable. If a user disconnects or closes a session, progress is preserved. Fee logic is staking-aware, with eligible T stakers seeing applicable redemption fees waived directly within the interface.



Unified Routing Interface: Enables minting, redeeming, swapping, and bridging from a single entry point. Users select source and destination assets, and the system automatically constructs the optimal execution path.

Multi-Chain Connectivity: Supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, Sui, and StarkNet within a single coordinated framework. Users can move BTC or tBTC across ecosystems without managing separate bridge interfaces.

Smart Route Discovery and Ranking: Automatically evaluates possible transaction paths and ranks them by cost, speed, reliability, and simplicity. Users are presented with clearly labeled best options.

Native BTC Swaps: Provides direct access to BTC liquidity with competitive execution, while enabling seamless conversion of assets such as cbBTC or wBTC into tBTC on a user's chosen destination network.

Integrated Liquidity and Bridging Stack: Connects tBTC mint and redeem flows with established bridging infrastructure and DEX aggregation to coordinate multi-step transactions seamlessly.

Resumable Transactions: Persists in-flight operations, allowing users to refresh, disconnect, or return later without losing progress. Reduces failed cross-chain flows and operational friction

$T Staking-Aware Fee Display: Recognizes T staking status and surfaces fee waivers directly in the interface, reinforcing participation incentives. Unified tBTC Explorer and Transaction Tracking: The new explorer section of the app consolidates historical mint, redeem, bridge, and swap activity into a single view, improving transparency and user oversight.

Impact for Users and Stakeholders

This release expands the utility of tBTC across six ecosystems while increasing throughput across minting, bridging, and swap flows. By embedding routing intelligence directly into the protocol interface, Threshold captures more activity within its infrastructure and further strengthens staking incentives tied to network usage.

With this launch, Threshold advances its role from Bitcoin asset issuance to core infrastructure for Bitcoin mobility, coordinating capital movement seamlessly across chains and unlocking more efficient access to decentralized finance.

Users can explore the new Bitcoin App today at

About Threshold Network

Threshold Network is the decentralized protocol behind tBTC, a non-custodial, 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset secured by a 51-of-100 threshold signer model. tBTC enables native BTC to move across chains like Ethereum, Base, Sui, Arbitrum, and Starknet without requiring custodians or compromising security. With over 6 years of proven security and about $5.1B in bridge volume, Threshold offers the most battle-tested, trust-minimized Bitcoin infrastructure onchain.