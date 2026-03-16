UAE Residents Who Fled Conflict In Gaza, Sudan 'Feel Safe' In Emirates

Khaleej Times spoke to expats who said the notion of 'war' is often measured against personal experience, making today's tensions feel very different, depending on one's past

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While recent regional tensions have unsettled many, reactions vary widely among UAE residents. Some feel real fear, often imagining the dangers of conflict as worse than they really are, while others, who have lived through war before, find the situation far less alarming.

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For many residents in the UAE, the idea of“war” is shaped more by memory than by immediate reality. Although distant interceptions or alert messages can stir unease, day-to-day life in the Emirates continues largely uninterrupted.

Khaleej Times spoke to a few expats who said that the notion of“war” is often measured against personal experience, making today's tensions feel very different, depending on one's past.

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Aya Elhadi (name changed at her request), who escaped the civil war in Sudan, recalls that the initial days of the recent regional tensions brought back difficult memories; yet, she emphasised the UAE's unique position as a place of sustained stability.

“The first two days were very triggering. When you hear the interception near your house - that sudden 'boom' - it takes me straight back to what happened in Sudan,” she said. But in Sudan, she explained, the reality was far worse.“There, it was an active war zone. Our neighbour's house was bombed. Ground troops were on the streets with guns, and robberies were happening too. Everyone was terrified, so people just stayed indoors.”

Elhadi and her family, like many others, first fled to a neighbouring district before making the arduous journey to Egypt.

“A journey (to a neighbouring district), which normally takes under an hour, stretched into a harrowing three hours due to multiple checkpoints. The subsequent five-hour journey to the Egyptian border extended into five days because of crowding.“My entire family huddled in one room. We barely moved around because we were so scared. But stepping outside was just as dangerous because there was active firing,” she said, describing the anxiety and constant fear for life and property.

Even in the relative calm of the UAE, traces of trauma that she experienced only three years ago linger.“Recently, memories resurfaced for the first time since then. In my mind, the UAE is one of the safest places in the world... But at the same time, my mind sometimes plays tricks on me - telling me that what's happening now isn't a 'real war',” Elhadi admitted.

While aware that life continues normally here, she noted, "Incidents-even minor ones-can sometimes affect a person." But having said that, I can see that everything here continues with a reassuring sense of security and preparedness,” Elhadi added.

Contrasts highlighted by experience

Marlene Alhaddad, who spent over a month in Gaza, highlighted the stark contrast between life in the UAE and conflict zones.

“The current situation is completely different from what we experienced before. Here, life can go on quite normally. You might hear occasional sounds, but they aren't loud, and in Ajman, they are even less noticeable,” she said.“There's no need to panic like in Gaza. That's because here there's a defence system. In Gaza, there's none. There's no safe place-no place to hide. Bombs can strike anywhere, anytime, and their sounds are so intense you can't even sleep.”

Alhaddad spoke about the logistical and emotional strain of fleeing with her seven children while her husband remained in the UAE for work.

“Fleeing with seven kids was far from easy. The queues were long, bags were checked repeatedly, and everything was done manually-you had to open and unpack bags at multiple checkpoints.”

Despite these challenges, life in the UAE offered a sense of normalcy.“For my eldest, who is 18 and has experienced the Gaza war before, even she says this situation in the region is nothing compared to that...it's 'level zero'. Life here lets us carry on with our daily routines and live as normally as possible.”

Safety and trust in the UAE

Sharjah resident Majd Ali Al Khatib recalled the harrowing journey her family made fleeing Damascus more than a decade ago.

“My family fled from Damascus...what usually takes three hours took them 16. They travelled through Lebanon, facing fear, bombing, and military barriers. At one point, they couldn't even find a taxi to the airport. It was risky and exhausting, but somehow they made it.”

Al Khatib remembered that back home, before they left, her brother would head to work while her mother and sister spent the evenings on the balcony, waiting and watching for his return.

“Seeing bombs just 100 metres from our house. The danger was constant and inescapable.”

In the UAE, however, she points out that the experience is entirely different.

“My children and I don't feel worried at all. Deep down, I still feel safe - I trust the government and the authorities. At first, the alert messages startled us, but then we realised they were for our safety. It's a world apart from what my family experienced back home.”



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