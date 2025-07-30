403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Forex Signal Today 30/07: GBP At Risk (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3250. Add a stop-loss at 1.3450. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3450. Add a stop-loss at 1.3250.
Most analysts believe that the bank will not cut interest rates in this meeting as officials have hinted. The pair will primarily react to the bank's guidance on when it will cut rates.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate has been in a steep downward trend in the past few days. It has plunged from a high of 1.3790 earlier this month to 1.3355 today.The pair has moved below the important support level at 1.3431, its highest point on September 26. It also moved below the 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and formed a head-and-shoulders pattern, a common bearish continuation sign.Therefore, the pair may keep falling as sellers target the next key support level at 1.3250. A move above the resistance at 1.3431 will invalidate the bearish forecast.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment