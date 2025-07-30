Tom Renfro's A SAAB STORY AND THE FOUR FREEDOMS: An Adventure Of Resilience And True Freedom

A Thrilling Journey Through Mexico and a Guide to Personal Liberation

CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author and retired educator Tom Renfro, in collaboration with Atticus Publishing, presents his latest book, A SAAB STORY AND THE FOUR FREEDOMS -a thrilling and thought-provoking two-part narrative that seamlessly blends adventure with profound insights on personal freedom.An Unforgettable Journey Through MexicoIn A SAAB Story, Renfro takes readers on a riveting journey, recounting a real-life adventure he and his childhood friend, Roman, embarked on in their early 20s. With nothing but a 1977 Swedish SAAB 99E, the duo ventured into the wilds of Mexico, facing unexpected trials, mechanical breakdowns, and cultural surprises along the way. Their quest to bring themselves and the car back to New Mexico is filled with humor, struggle, and a twist ending that will leave readers astonished.A Quest for True FreedomThe second story, The Four Freedoms, follows a 17-year-old college student on a transformative hitchhiking journey from Keene, New Hampshire, to Albuquerque. Along the way, he discovers the essence of the Four Freedoms-principles that he later reconnects with in retirement. Renfro masterfully illustrates that true freedom is an internal journey, and once embraced, it remains unshakable.Meet the Author: A Master StorytellerTom Renfro, a 65-year-old retired teacher and coach, spent 30 years teaching Science and PE and 40 years coaching soccer. Known for captivating his students with engaging true stories, Renfro developed a repertoire of 30-40 tales, many of which became student favorites. Encouraged by his students to document his stories, Renfro now brings his unique storytelling talent to a broader audience through his books.A Book That Inspires and EntertainsRenfro's book offers two powerful lessons:-A SAAB Story demonstrates how to navigate adversity with resilience and determination.-The Four Freedoms serves as a guide to achieving true personal freedom that anyone can follow.Other Works by Tom RenfroRenfro is also the author of:-The Chrysalis Christmas Tree-The History of New Mexico Soccer and Related Stories-A Backbone GainedA Must-Read for Adventure Seekers and Philosophical Thinkers AlikeFor those who love travel, real-life adventure, and self-discovery, A SAAB STORY AND THE FOUR FREEDOMS delivers an exciting and meaningful reading experience.

