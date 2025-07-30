Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Transmission Oil Pan (BTK-284)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new transmission pan to prevent leakage when removing fluid or replacing the filter," said an inventor, from Cullman, Ala., "so I invented the TRANSMISSION DRAIN PLUG. My design would greatly simplify the process of servicing the transmission on cars and trucks."

The invention provides a new transmission pan for use during transmission fluid and filter changes. In doing so, it offers an easier way to drain the fluid and replace the filter. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also helps avoid accidental spillage and the associated mess. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for automotive DIYers, car builders, hot-rodders, and mechanics. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BTK-284, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

