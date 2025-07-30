Trump's Executive Order On Homelessness Reflects The Realities In No Address Film

Robert Craig Films shines a humanizing spotlight on America's homelessness crisis, while offering real solutions

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As President Trump signs a new executive order aimed at tackling homelessness, Robert Craig Films is amplifying the national dialogue through its newly released award-winning films, No Address the movie and documentary Americans with No Address . These projects offer a timely, compelling perspective on one of the most urgent issues facing the country.Homelessness in the U.S. surged to 771,480 people on a single night in 2024 - an 18% jump from the previous year. The Trump administration's executive order, supported by Dr. Robert G. Marbut Jr., Ph.D., who is also an Executive Producer on both films, represents a strategic shift toward treatment and long-term recovery.“I applaud President Trump for taking this action. He has set us on a bold, new course of focusing on treatment and recovery rather than band-aids and gimmicks.” says Dr. Marbut, who has advised three presidential administrations and helped lead the Interagency Council on Homelessness.“This reflects the realities as seen in the work Robert Craig Films is doing to elevate real answers through storytelling.”The stellar cast of NO ADDRESS includes Lucas Jade Zumann, Beverly D'Angelo, Isabella Ferreira, William Baldwin, Xander Berkeley, Ty Pennington, Kristanna Loken, Patricia Velasquez and Ashanti explores the personal journeys of individuals experiencing homelessness.The companion documentary Americans with No Address, named“Best Documentary” at the 2025 MovieguideAwards, follows a cross-country journey through 20 major cities, interviewing frontline experts, nonprofit leaders, and those directly impacted by homelessness.“We created these films to humanize the crisis and show the programs that are truly making a difference,” says Jennifer Stolo, CEO at Robert Craig Films and a producer on both films.“Now, more than ever, America needs solutions grounded in dignity and compassion.”As part of its commitment to action, Robert Craig Films is donating 50% of net profits from No Address, Americans With No Address and its three companion productions, including the No Address novel, study guide and movie soundtrack to nonprofits and churches fighting homelessness nationwide through its Big 5 GIVEBACK Campaign.Watch or Learn More:● No Address -● Americans with No Address -About Robert Craig FilmsBased in California, Robert Craig Films creates socially impactful movies that inspire empathy, action, and meaningful dialogue. Learn more at .

