Behr Paint Company Announces 2026 Colour Of The Year: Hidden Gem A Smoky Jade That Embodies Understated Elegance And Timeless Sophistication

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEHR® Research Reveals a Powerful Link Between Paint Colour and Self-Confidence

TORONTO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Behr Paint Company unveils Hidden Gem (N430-6A) as its 2026 Colour of the Year-a smoky jade that uncovers exceptional beauty in every space. This dynamic blend of blue and green creates environments that feel both grounded and energizing-striking a redefined balance as a one-of-a-kind colour.

“Now more than ever, there's a growing appetite for colours that challenge convention and bring an unexpected sense of wonder to everyday spaces,” said Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Colour and Creative Services at Behr Paint Company.“Hidden Gem captures that spirit in both name and colour-its depth and refinement meets the desire for colours that are eternally stunning and stylish.”

Hidden Gem reminds us that true elegance lies in subtlety and lasting appeal, encouraging a more personal connection to your home. This connection goes beyond the surface of your walls and can influence how you feel and express yourself every day. In fact, nearly four-in-five (78%) Canadians say the paint colours in one's home have the power to impact one's confidence1.

Additional new research conducted by Behr Paint shows:



Nearly half of Canadians agree that a room painted with Hidden Gem would be captivating (49%). More than half of Canadians say Hidden Gem would make a space feel unique (62%), create a sense of peace in their home (53%), and stand the test of time (56%).

"Colour holds the power to express who you are – it tells your story without saying a word," stated Andy Lopez, SVP, Head of Global Marketing at Behr Paint Company. "Hidden Gem empowers DIYers, designers and paint professionals to craft spaces that are both purposeful and expressive – delivering lasting value through our high-quality products."

From full-room transformations to subtle accents, Hidden Gem adapts to your vision-adding a rich sense of self to every corner of your space. Whether it's a front door or a family room, a healthcare facility or a hospitality suite, a bedroom or a bookshelf, this versatile shade leaves a lasting impression in both residential and commercial settings.

Hidden Gem is a part of the BEHR® 2026 Colour Trends Palette-a collection of trend-forward colours that reflect a significant shift toward embracing warmth, comfort, and a hint of playfulness. The palette consists of grounding earth tones, deep jewel tones, and relaxed pastels that perfectly complement the 2026 Colour of the Year. The full palette inspires reinvention with shades for every style, from casual and traditional to modern and eclectic.

It's Your Time to Shine with Hidden Gem

To celebrate the 2026 Colour of the Year, Behr Paint is giving you the chance to win $50,000 USD. From July 30 through August 13, 2025, you can enter by purchasing any BEHR® product from The Home Depot Canada, uploading your receipt, and following BEHR Paint on Instagram or TikTok . Visit behr.ca/2026COTYcontest for official rules and entry details.

BEHR® products, including the 2026 Colour of the Year, Hidden Gem, and the full BEHR® 2026 Colour Trends Palette, are available in top-rated, one-coat hide guaranteed* BEHR DYNASTY® and BEHR MARQUEE®, as well as BEHR ULTRA® and BEHR PREMIUM PLUS®, sold exclusively online and nationwide at The Home Depot Canada. To learn more about Hidden Gem and explore the 2026 Colour Trends Palette, visit .

*Valid only when tinted to colours from the BEHR DYNASTY® & BEHR MARQUEE® Interior One-Coat Hide Colour Collection.

​​ About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of the most trusted paint brand in Canada* BEHR®, along with the KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit . Professional paint contractors and designers can visit to learn about products, colour tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process LLC.

For inquiries, questions and/or high-res images, please contact:

Allegra Vucenovich, Harbinger Communications Inc., ...

SOURCE Behr Paint Company

1 Behr Paint commissioned an online survey among n=1,000 general population Canadians 18 years of age and older. Data is nationally representative by age, gender, race/ethnicity and region. The survey was fielded between June 13-18, 2025. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample is +/- 3 p.pts.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at