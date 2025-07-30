Xcel Brands And TSC Product Lab Partner To Launch Products Under The Trust. Respect. Love By Cesar Milan Brand In Innovative Pet Electronic Devices And Small Appliances Category

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB), a leading media and consumer products company known for building socially driven, live-commerce-focused brands, is proud to announce a strategic licensing partnership with TSC Product Lab, an innovation hub dedicated to premium lifestyle and wellness products, to launch new products for Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan brand. This unique collaboration blends TSC Product Lab's forward-thinking product development capabilities with Xcel's expertise in omnichannel brand building, products and social commerce in the rapidly growing creator economy.

Together, Xcel and TSC Product Lab will produce a line of elevated pet products designed with purpose and functionality while keeping Cesar Millan's philosophy at the forefront. The product line will include smart electronic devices and small appliances-all developed with pet wellbeing and human-animal harmony in mind.

“Nothing matters more these days than the health and wellness of our four legged best friends” said Rick Lapine, President of TSC Product Lab,“with that single focus we are innovating leading edge products that embody the spirit and guidance Cesar teaches, with affordable solutions for every family's most loved companions”

With over 20 years of experience transforming the lives of dogs and their humans, Cesar Millan brings authenticity and purpose to the brand. His signature philosophy-Trust. Respect. Love-serves as the foundation for a product line built to strengthen bonds and provide practical, meaningful solutions for everyday pet ownership.

“This launch represents our continued commitment to creating lifestyle brands that resonate with modern consumers,” said Robert W. D'Loren, Chairman and CEO of Xcel Brands.“The pet space is evolving rapidly, and with TSC Product Lab's innovation-first approach and Cesar Millan's unmatched authenticity, we're introducing a brand that blends education, design, and emotional connection.”

“I am very excited to add another partner to our ever-growing Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan pack. Technology should bring us closer to our pets, not farther apart. This partnership is about creating smart solutions that help pet parents better understand , connect with and care for their dogs in a natural balanced way. Together, we're shaping the future of pet products-one innovation at a time" -Cesar Millan

The brand will be available through select retailers, e-commerce platforms, and live shopping channels. This announcement further pushes Xcel's commitment to redefining social shopping through innovative partnerships with authentic, visionary creators. For more information, visit

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded collaboration brands TowerHill by Christie Brinkley, LB70 by Lloyd Boston, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford, and a brand in development with Coco Rocha and also holds noncontrolling interests or long-term license agreements in the Isaac Mizrahi brand, Orme Live and Jenny Martinez Live brands. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company's brands have generated in excess of $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone and consisting of over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches in excess of 43 million social media followers with broadcast reach into 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit .

About TSC Lab Products

The Sneaky Chef Product Lab (“TSC”) is a cost-effective product development and sourcing company specializing in innovative solutions for the home. The Company's mission is to create products and brands for leading retailers. Since 2007, TSC has built a diverse portfolio of owned, private label and exclusively licensed brands and has partnered with such legacy names such as Martha Stewart, Sodastream, GreenPan and Calvin Klein. Its network of retail partners includes HSN, QVC, Walmart, Amazon and TJX Companies among others.

Led by Rick Lapine, an industry veteran with decades of experience, TSC is supported by a full-time team of passionate experts, bringing over 30 years of combined expertise in sourcing and production. This team has helped establish TSC as a trusted partner for efficient product development, manufacturing, and logistics, with the capability to execute projects rapidly and reliably.

About Cesar Millan

Cesar Millan is a world-renowned dog behaviorist with over 25 years of experience transforming relationships between humans and their dogs. From his original hit TV series, the Dog Whisperer, to his most recent TV series Better Human, Better Dog, to his best-selling books and iconic workshops, Cesar has become a trusted guide for millions of dog lovers worldwide. With a social media following of over 21 million people and a legacy that spans two decades on television around the world, Cesar's influence extends far and wide. Trusted by celebrities, world leaders, and first-time pet owners alike, Cesar is committed to helping you achieve lasting harmony with your dog. Cesar moves forward in his journey with purpose and you can follow this journey at .

