UN director states Palestinian statehood 'is a right, not a reward'
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday urged the global community to take immediate and irreversible actions toward realizing a two-state solution, warning that the dire situation in Gaza is deepening despair among Palestinians.
“Palestinian statehood is a right, not a reward,” Guterres declared at a high-level UN conference on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue. He warned that denying this right only empowers extremism and fuels instability. "Time is running out. Each day, trust erodes, institutions weaken, and hope fades," he added.
Guterres described the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza as a “cascade of disasters,” and while he acknowledged recent efforts to ease aid restrictions, he stressed that these steps fall short of ending the crisis. He called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian access—describing these not as preconditions, but as foundations for peace.
He reiterated that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, is illegal under international law and must end. “There can be no security in occupation,” Guterres said.
Criticizing the ineffectiveness of decades of peace diplomacy, Guterres said that rhetoric has often replaced tangible progress while annexation and destruction continue on the ground. He warned against a "one-state reality" that denies Palestinians their rights and leaves them under permanent occupation, calling such a scenario unjust and incompatible with international law.
Reaffirming that the two-state solution remains the core issue in achieving Middle East peace, Guterres urged Israel to clearly recommit to this path and stop actions that undermine it. “This conflict cannot be simply managed—it must be resolved,” he said, emphasizing the need to act now before conditions deteriorate even further.
