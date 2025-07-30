ASAP Semiconductor Establishes Onepoint Aerospace As A Single-Sourcing Platform For Civil Aviation Parts Procurement

One Point Aerospace

Addressing rising requisitions and market demand, OnePoint Aerospace's inventory is to be strategically expanded with targeted offerings.

- Joe Faruqui

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ASAP Semiconductor announced today efforts to expand civil aviation part offerings through its website, OnePoint Aerospace, in an effort to respond to growing market demand and heightened requisitions for GSE parts, rotables, consumable parts, timely AOG solutions, and other flight-critical items. Through OnePoint Aerospace, customers are currently provided access to a wide selection of civil aviation parts that ASAP Semiconductor sources from a vetted list of manufacturers and suppliers, the platform featuring offerings that range from aircraft hardware and fasteners to electronics and landing gear assembly parts. As per the distributor, this latest expansion is part of a broader commitment to meet growing global demand for reliable sourcing options, with the website's inventory being strategically enhanced based on data.

For this initiative of expanding offerings on OnePoint Aerospace, ASAP Semiconductor is leveraging its internal tools to identify high-demand part numbers and families that are becoming increasingly difficult to source due to market volatility, constrained production cycles, and supply chain disruptions. As these conditions intensify, the distributor is responding with aggressive efforts to stock up on inventory and support time-sensitive needs with diverse solutions that are compatible across a variety of modern and legacy platforms.

ASAP Semiconductor confirms that targeted offerings will encompass solutions for a wide spectrum of civil aircraft, including business and corporate jet parts, private jet parts, and commercial passenger jet parts . Additionally, the company has placed a particular focus on supporting operational uptime with a diverse selection of MRO parts, rotables, consumables, expendable parts, AOG parts, GSE parts, and other flight-critical solutions. With inventory options that tackle nose-to-tail needs, ASAP Semiconductor strives to enable full support of maintenance and turnaround procedures through the website.

Driven by data, ASAP Semiconductor's efforts are rooted in ongoing analysis of industry trends, purchasing behavior, and customer feedback. Therefore, the company is leveraging its internal systems and analytics to actively monitor demand indicators, technological advances, and changes to industry standards to respond quickly to supply chain shifts in real time and make informed decisions regarding product listings.

In tandem with expanding inventory, ASAP Semiconductor is also refining OnePoint Aerospace's procurement experience with updated part number catalogs, refined search tools, and other features that will enhance purchasing processes for new items. As aircraft operators, MRO service providers, and manufacturers face increasing pressure to streamline procurement processes and reduce downtime, ASAP Semiconductor has also begun a focused development of website features that will allow customers to browse parts by IPC data . This will facilitate the ability for customers to purchase with confidence, knowing they are securing the exact components required for their operations with industry-recognized resources.

These platform improvements are being further supported by internal operational initiatives at ASAP Semiconductor, with the distributor continuing to scale its logistics, sourcing, and support capabilities to meet rising order volumes and ensure fulfillment reliability. This includes efforts to expand its team of sales representatives and service staff, as well as strengthen relationships with its global network of manufacturers and approved suppliers. The company states that this will allow them to improve service across all purchasing platforms it operates, ensuring consistency and responsiveness for every customer.

“As fleets expand and maintenance timelines tighten, customers need access to civil aviation parts that are ready to ship,” said Joe Faruqui, CEO of ASAP Semiconductor.“With OnePoint Aerospace, we deliver an agile solution to meet that demand.”

With OnePoint Aerospace now positioned as a streamlined source for civil aviation parts, ASAP Semiconductor reaffirms its commitment to long-term support for operators and maintenance professionals seeking efficient access to high-quality civil aircraft parts. As more updates to offerings and website features are made, further announcements will be released. To learn more about OnePoint Aerospace and the range of offerings featured, you may visit the website any time at .

About ASAP Semiconductor

ASAP Semiconductor is a parts distributor specializing in sourcing and delivering a diverse range of components for aerospace, defense, IT hardware, and industrial automation applications. Through purchasing platforms like OnePoint Aerospace, ASAP Semiconductor connects its customer base to a comprehensive inventory of high-quality civil aviation items that are sourced from industry leaders and subject to rigorous quality assurance practices. With team members available by phone or email for assistance or service, interested customers are always welcome to get in touch to discuss their requirements.

