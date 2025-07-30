Nexxen To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 13, 2025
The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 AM ET on the same date to discuss its financial results and outlook.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
- When: August 13, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen's Investor Relations website at Participant Dial-In Numbers:
- U.S. / Canada Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 596-4144 U.K. Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +44 800 260 6470 International Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 968-2525 Conference ID: 2738966
About Nexxen
Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen's robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.
Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit .
For further information please contact:
Nexxen International Ltd.
Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations
Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications
