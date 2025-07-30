Pakistan: Human Rights Body Voices Concerns Over Juveniles' Trial In Anti-Terrorism Court
The rights body detailing the list of the children appealed to immediately halt the trial of juvenile defendants in the ATC and transfer the case to the Juvenile Court.
"It is deeply troubling and incomprehensible that, despite clear evidence of being minors, these children are being tried under anti-terrorism laws. Such judicial proceedings not only violate the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018, of Pakistan, but also trample upon the fundamental human rights and constitutional protections afforded to children," read a statement issued by the HRCP.
The human rights body also raised serious questions regarding the "transparency" of the case.
"On what legal basis has this trial been ongoing for over a year? Has the presiding judge ignored the evidence of the minority and the legal rights of the children? These are critical issues that demand urgent attention from the higher judiciary and the Ministry of Law," the statement added.
The HRCP strongly demanded that "the ongoing trial be immediately halted to prevent further legal and moral injustice," while these cases be removed from the ATC and transferred to the competent Juvenile Court.
Additionally, it demanded an explanation regarding the legal grounds under which anti-terrorism laws were applied to juvenile defendants and full legal protection, judicial safeguards, and psychological support to the children as provided under the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018 of Pakistan.
The human rights body emphasised that justice for children is not only a "legal obligation but also a moral imperative" of the Pakistani authorities.
"A nation that fails to provide justice and protection to its children is knowingly casting its own future into darkness. Stop treating children like terrorists -- immediately," the HRCP asserted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment