Finland Advocates for Two-State Solution, Eyes Palestine Recognition
(MENAFN) Finland on Wednesday declared its support for France’s initiative advocating a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, hinting at eventual recognition of Palestine within a comprehensive peace strategy.
“Finland has joined France's declaration on advancing the two-state solution. Together with our international partners, we are sending a clear and strong message: peace in the Middle East is essential to ending human suffering,” Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen stated on X.
Valtonen underscored that while peace is both essential and achievable, it demands significant dedication. “Last night, a few steps were taken in the right direction,” she remarked, alluding to progress at the ongoing UN Conference on Palestine in New York.
The joint declaration urges signatories to support a two-state resolution, calls for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. It further emphasizes the Palestinian Authority’s role in demilitarization and the disarmament of Hamas.
“The two-state solution concerns not only the future of Palestine but also the security of Israel,” Valtonen stressed.
She called on nations yet to normalize ties with Israel to do so and back its integration into regional security systems.
“We commit to planning for Gaza’s future and reconstruction, the disarmament of Hamas, and removing Hamas from the political future of Palestine,” she added.
Valtonen also noted public support from Arab nations like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt for Hamas’ disarmament and removal from Gaza.
While acknowledging that recognizing Palestine is a critical step toward a two-state outcome, Valtonen said Finland will proceed with recognition only when it best promotes regional stability and security.
"It must meet the security needs of both Israelis and Palestinians and support Palestine’s statehood and self-determination aspirations," she affirmed. “We continuously assess the conditions for recognition,” she concluded.
