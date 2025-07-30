403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan’s Stocks Show Divergence Ahead of Central Bank Updates
(MENAFN) Japan’s premier stock index slipped for the fourth straight session on Wednesday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of pivotal monetary policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.
The Nikkei 225 closed at 40,654.70, sliding 19.85 points, or 0.05%, compared to the prior trading day.
Throughout the session, the market struggled to find clear momentum, with intermittent selling pressure driving the index downward.
Negative reactions to corporate earnings further dampened sentiment. Advantest’s shares declined despite an upward revision to its full-year forecast, as investors opted to lock in gains. Similarly, Murata Manufacturing saw a sharp drop following the release of its earnings during market hours.
Meanwhile, the broader Topix index moved in the opposite direction, rallying 11.54 points, or 0.40%, to finish at 2,920.18.
On the Tokyo Prime Market, 482 stocks fell, 1,071 advanced, and 71 remained unchanged.
The Nikkei 225 closed at 40,654.70, sliding 19.85 points, or 0.05%, compared to the prior trading day.
Throughout the session, the market struggled to find clear momentum, with intermittent selling pressure driving the index downward.
Negative reactions to corporate earnings further dampened sentiment. Advantest’s shares declined despite an upward revision to its full-year forecast, as investors opted to lock in gains. Similarly, Murata Manufacturing saw a sharp drop following the release of its earnings during market hours.
Meanwhile, the broader Topix index moved in the opposite direction, rallying 11.54 points, or 0.40%, to finish at 2,920.18.
On the Tokyo Prime Market, 482 stocks fell, 1,071 advanced, and 71 remained unchanged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment