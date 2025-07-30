Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan’s Stocks Show Divergence Ahead of Central Bank Updates

2025-07-30 05:17:20
(MENAFN) Japan’s premier stock index slipped for the fourth straight session on Wednesday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of pivotal monetary policy decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

The Nikkei 225 closed at 40,654.70, sliding 19.85 points, or 0.05%, compared to the prior trading day.

Throughout the session, the market struggled to find clear momentum, with intermittent selling pressure driving the index downward.

Negative reactions to corporate earnings further dampened sentiment. Advantest’s shares declined despite an upward revision to its full-year forecast, as investors opted to lock in gains. Similarly, Murata Manufacturing saw a sharp drop following the release of its earnings during market hours.

Meanwhile, the broader Topix index moved in the opposite direction, rallying 11.54 points, or 0.40%, to finish at 2,920.18.

On the Tokyo Prime Market, 482 stocks fell, 1,071 advanced, and 71 remained unchanged.

