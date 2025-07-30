Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow accuses Germany of intensifying anti-Russian war throughout EU


2025-07-30 04:23:13
(MENAFN) Moscow has criticized Germany’s leadership for intensifying anti-Russian sentiment across Europe, with a Kremlin spokesperson accusing Berlin of deliberately stoking hostility toward Russia. This comes amid recent strong statements from senior German government and military officials.

Since Chancellor Friedrich Merz took office in May, Germany has taken a tougher approach toward Russia. Merz recently declared that diplomatic solutions to the conflict in Ukraine had been “exhausted” and reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to supplying arms to Kyiv. He also called for Russia to pay at least €500 billion ($540 billion) toward rebuilding Ukraine.

Commenting on these developments, the Kremlin spokesman stated that Germany is “whipping up hysterical Russophobia” and attempting to position itself as a leading force in Europe’s efforts to demonize Russia. “They are doing everything to create the image of an enemy out of our nation,” he added.

Moscow expressed “deep regret” over Berlin’s policies, emphasizing that vast resources are being spent on actions that run counter to the interests of the European people.

In recent weeks, top German officials have intensified their rhetoric against Russia. The Foreign Minister warned that Germany plans to send long-range weapons to Ukraine capable of striking deep inside Russian territory—moves Moscow has cautioned could cause serious escalation.

Chancellor Merz has previously hinted at supplying Kyiv with Taurus missiles, which have the potential to reach Moscow. Additionally, Major General Christian Freuding, who coordinates Germany’s military aid to Ukraine, suggested that Ukrainian forces target Russian airfields and weapons factories deep within Russia. He also urged Western backers of Ukraine to explore ways to increase pressure by restricting Russia’s production capabilities.

