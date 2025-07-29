Death Toll From Russian Shelling In Novoplatonivka Rises To Five, Four Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegra .

Based on the results of the investigation, the Russian Armed Forces shelled the village of Novoplatonivka in the Borova territorial community of the Izium District on July 29 at approximately 10:30 a.m.

A hit was recorded near a store where people were receiving humanitarian aid - water. A fire broke out, engulfing the store and a parked car.

Two women and three men were killed. Four more people were injured.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Russian army struck the settlement with multiple launch rocket systems.

Also today, at around 5:30 p.m., an enemy FPV drone struck Kupiansk. A 39-year-old man was injured.

Ukrainian teenager returned from temporarily occupied territory

Under the procedural guidance of the Izium and Kupiansk district Prosecutor's Offices of the Kharkiv Region, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the commission of war crimes (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to Ukrinform, three people were wounded and five were killed in a Russian strike on Novoplatonivka in the Kharkiv Region.

Photo: Ministry of Health