Vishay Intertechnology Recognized By DENSO With 2025 Value Leader Award

MALVERN, Pa., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has been honored by DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, with a 2025 North America Business Partner Award in the Value Leader category.

DENSO's Business Partner Awards are given to companies that demonstrate exceptional supplier partnership in such areas as quality, service, technology, value, and sustainability. Vishay earned a Value Leader Award for consistently proposing innovative components that enhance DENSO's designs, while providing exceptional supplier support.

“With all the change currently facing our industry, we must remain flexible and resilient to deliver for our customers,” said Kim Buhl, vice president of the North America Purchasing Group at DENSO.“We can only do this with the help of our suppliers. So, this year, as we congratulate those who have performed exceptionally in creating new value for DENSO, we also thank our entire supplier network. We call on each partner to continue to take on new challenges, and opportunities, with us as we strive to contribute to a better world.”

“It's a tremendous honor to receive the 2025 Value Leader Award from DENSO - a recognition that underscores the strength of our customer-first collaboration,” said Bill Boldt, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Americas, at Vishay.“This award reflects our growth-driven commitment to innovation and to building strategic partnerships that help customers succeed, even amid today's market uncertainties. We're proud to support DENSO's mission to advance cleaner, safer mobility and are ready to meet the growing demand for our components.”

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .

