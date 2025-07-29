Pivot® Performance Turf Installed At 4 Aiken County High Schools
Pivot Performance Turf is the next generation of artificial turf designed for both performance and environmental responsibility. It requires no black crumb rubber infill while still delivering the feel and performance of natural grass.
"Our GeoSurfaces Southeast team has been installing high-quality artificial turf fields for decades," said Joe Fields, President and CEO of TenCate Americas. "It's exciting to bring the latest in artificial turf for the athletes and schools across the region."
GeoSurfaces Southeast has also completed Pivot installations at Lake Norman, Alexander Central, Ashe County, Mitchell County and Cherryville high schools in North Carolina. Additional projects are scheduled for Berkeley Park Sports Complex in Hendersonville and Statesville High School later in 2025.
About TenCate Grass
At TenCate Grass, we design and deliver the future of turf. With over 300 years of expertise and nearly 5,000 employees worldwide , we're a truly global company with strong local roots . We offer high-performance, turf systems for sports, landscaping, and outdoor living across more than 60 countries. Fully vertically integrated , we manage everything from R&D to recycling, working hand-in-hand with trusted local partners who bring deep expertise and on-the-ground insight. Whether it's a world-class stadium or a community field, we deliver surfaces that perform, last, and support vibrant, active lives.
For more, visit .
Contact: Erica Rumpke, [email protected] , 513-484-6795
SOURCE GeoSurfaces, a TenCate Company
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment